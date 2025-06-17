The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Nintendo Switch 2 UK stock live: Where to buy a console today
From specs and price to where the console is in stock, here’s your rolling coverage of the Nintendo Switch 2
It’s now been over a week since the Nintendo Switch 2 launched, and stock is still vanishing fast. Amazon briefly restocked this morning, but it sold out in under five minutes. But it’s not all doom and gloom, the console is now in stock at the My Nintendo Store.
EE is still offering the console to existing customers, while ShopTo has it available on back order, with delivery expected from 18 June at the earliest.
Elsewhere, Argos, JD Williams, Smyths Toys and Very all restocked last week, but sold out within minutes. I’m updating this page with the latest stock updates as well as the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news, so keep checking back. This is the only Nintendo Switch 2 stock checker you need.
Nintendo Switch 2 specs
The Switch 2 might look familiar, but there’s a lot going on underneath. It’s powered by a new custom Nvidia chip, so games don’t just load faster, they look better and run more smoothly. You get 12GB of RAM (up from 4GB on the original Switch), and most of that goes straight into powering games, not just background stuff.
The screen is still LCD, not OLED, but it’s bigger at 7.9in and has 1080p resolution. It supports HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate. Colours pop more, and motion looks buttery-smooth in handheld mode. There’s also DLSS upscaling built in, so older games look better. Sadly, while it supports variable refresh rates, it doesn’t work when docked – just in handheld mode.
Nintendo Switch 2 price
The Nintendo Switch 2 on its own costs £399.99, and the main bundle with Mario Kart World costs £429.99. Buying the bundle saves you £40 compared to picking up the game separately, so it’s better value if you’re planning to grab it anyway.
No big discounts yet – it’s only been out a week, after all – but some retailers have larger, more expensive bundles. These include the new Switch 2 camera (£49, Amazon.co.uk), the Pro controller (£74.99, Very.co.uk) and the official carry case and screen protector (£20.99, Amazon.co.uk), as well as extra games and accessories.
Nintendo Switch 2 launch games
There are plenty of new Nintendo Switch 2 games at launch. Mario Kart World is the big one, but you’ve also got upgraded versions of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, plus mammoth games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Hogwarts Legacy – two games that really test the console’s muscle.
Other launch day games include Hades 2, Split Fiction, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Street Fighter 6, Survival Kids and Suikoden I & II HD Remaster. You’ve also got Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, and Deltarune Chapters 1–4, plus more niche picks like Fantasy Life i and Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD. Civilization VII and No Man’s Sky are here too, and Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour acts as a mini showcase for the new hardware.
On top of that, loads of older Nintendo titles have been patched with free performance updates, and Wind Waker, F-Zero GX and Soul Calibur II are now available through the new Switch Online GameCube library.
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller: £74.85, Amazon.co.uk
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller is a big step up from the original, but it has been selling out as quickly as the console itself. It finally has two re-mappable triggers on the back, there’s a built-in a headphone jack for a wired headset, and there’s a C button for GameChat. Right now, the only place where you can buy one is at Amazon.
Nintendo Switch 2 SanDisk microSD Express card: £49.99, Amazon.co.uk
When you finally get your Nintendo Switch 2, you’ll notice that you won’t be able to slot your current microSD cards in and play your existing games. While you can transfer them over from your OG Switch to the new one, you’ll need a microSSD Express card – not the regular one. The official one from Nintendo and SanDisk gives you an extra 256GB of storage and costs £49.99.
Game has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2
Another retailer has just joined the Mario Party. Game has just restocked both the Nintendo Switch 2 standalone console and the Mario Kart World bundle.
If you buy it today, it’ll arrive as soon as tomorrow (if you opt for the priciest delivery option), otherwise it’ll come later this week.
Amazon has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller
In other news, Amazon has just restocked the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro controller. Out of stock basically everywhere, it’s finally available to buy. It costs £74.99 and is a huge improvement on the first-gen Pro controller.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is still in stock at Nintendo
Good news! If you’re still looking for a Nintendo Switch 2 right now, the Mario Kart World bundle is still in stock at the My Nintendo Store.
It costs £429.99 and comes with the game already bundled in, meaning you save £40 compared to buying it on its own. If you order it now, it’ll ship tomorrow.
Back up your Pokémon to Pokémon Home before transferring Scarlet and Violet
A Reddit user just had an absolute nightmare with their Switch 2.
After setting up the console and transferring everything across, they realised that their Pokémon Scarlet save had disappeared. But what’s worse is that it had twenty years of Pokémon from older games that they’d slowly moved over using Pokémon Home.
What went wrong is that Scarlet and Violet don’t support saves in the cloud, which means if you haven’t backed up your Pokémon to Pokémon Home before doing the transfer, they won’t come across. It’ll play like a new save file. Others have experienced the same thing. Awful.
The My Nintendo Store has just restocked the Switch 2 bundle
Well, here’s a surprise restock. The My Nintendo Store has just restocked the Mario Kart World bundle. You don’t need a Switch Online membership to pick it up. You can even check out as a guest.
Currys is one to check for in-store Switch 2 stock
If you’re dead bored of refreshing pages over and over again, I’d recommend popping in to your nearest Currys branch.
While there are no consoles online, I’ve been receiving reports of in-store stock, so you might get lucky if you head in and ask.
Amazon's probably done for the day
Guys, I’m sorry to say it, but it looks like the Nintendo Switch 2 probably isn’t coming back in stock at Amazon this time. You can stop refreshing now.
After floating in and out, the listing hasn’t been updated with any fresh stock since that last spurt. Back to stock hunting – for real this time.
Very could restock more Nintendo Switch 2 consoles this week
Very restocked the console three times last week. It seems to release more in the afternoon, usually on Wednesday and Thursday.
Very’s quite a reliable retailer when it comes to stock, but you typically have to wait a week for delivery. When it dropped consoles last Wednesday, it wasn’t delivering them until this Friday (20 June). Still, it’s better than July... or August.
Standalone console returns at Amazon
The standalone console is back in stock at Amazon.
I’d recommend checking back in with the retailer – it seems to be coming in and out of stock.
You can pre-order a Nintendo Switch 2 at Ebuyer... for August delivery
Ebuyer’s dispatch dates are so laughably far away that I’m not even going to put the retailer in the bullet-point list above.
Ebuyer has both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the Mario Kart World bundle available to pre-order for when it gets stock.
The only catch? You’ll be waiting until Saturday, 30 August at the earliest. And even then, Ebuyer says it only expects to receive stock then, not that it will have them ready to sell. By the time you get your console, it’ll probably be September.