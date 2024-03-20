The PS5 Slim reduced to less than £400 for first time

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sony launched the PS5 Slim into the world just a few months ago, and the upgraded console has already been discounted – and it’s a one.

Sony recently said goodbye to the full-fat PS5 console and all its infuriating stock problems, and now Amazon has discounted the console’s successor by a huge £90 in its Spring Deal Days sale, taking it down to an all-time low of just £389 for a limited time. The additional £20 saving is for Prime members (you can sign up for free thanks to the 30-day trial)

The PS5 Slim is broadly the same (specs-wise) as the original PlayStation 5, but it weighs 24 per cent less, isn’t as chunky and comes with a detachable disc drive that bulges out from the side. It also has more internal storage for games than the bigger first-generation model. We’ve got all the details on the £90 PS5 Slim saving below.

PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The new PS5 Slim disc edition is the OG PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half.

The biggest design update is that it now comes with a detachable disc drive. If someone’s got a digital edition version of the console, you can slot your disc drive directly into their console, and turn it into a disc edition machine.

There are two USB-C ports instead of one USB-A and one USB-C port on the front. You also get a horizontal stand when you buy the PS5 Slim, letting you lie it down on its side. Thanks to the Spring Sale discount, the console has been reduced to its lowest-ever price. Don’t forget you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the additional £20 saving, which is applied at the checkout, but Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, so we’d recommend signing up now.

