The PS5 Slim reduced to less than £400 for first time
The console has been discounted by £90 for Prime members
Sony launched the PS5 Slim into the world just a few months ago, and the upgraded console has already been discounted – and it’s a one.
Sony recently said goodbye to the full-fat PS5 console and all its infuriating stock problems, and now Amazon has discounted the console’s successor by a huge £90 in its Spring Deal Days sale, taking it down to an all-time low of just £389 for a limited time. The additional £20 saving is for Prime members (you can sign up for free thanks to the 30-day trial)
The PS5 Slim is broadly the same (specs-wise) as the original PlayStation 5, but it weighs 24 per cent less, isn’t as chunky and comes with a detachable disc drive that bulges out from the side. It also has more internal storage for games than the bigger first-generation model. We’ve got all the details on the £90 PS5 Slim saving below.
PlayStation 5 Slim: Was £479.99, now £389, Amazon.co.uk
The new PS5 Slim disc edition is the OG PS5 with a glow-up. It weighs less, has a slimmer profile, and comes with 1TB of internal storage instead of the random 825GB found on the previous model. There are four panels on the side instead of two, a glossy upper half and a matte bottom half.
The biggest design update is that it now comes with a detachable disc drive. If someone’s got a digital edition version of the console, you can slot your disc drive directly into their console, and turn it into a disc edition machine.
There are two USB-C ports instead of one USB-A and one USB-C port on the front. You also get a horizontal stand when you buy the PS5 Slim, letting you lie it down on its side. Thanks to the Spring Sale discount, the console has been reduced to its lowest-ever price. Don’t forget you’ll need to be a Prime member to access the additional £20 saving, which is applied at the checkout, but Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, so we’d recommend signing up now.
