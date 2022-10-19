The Sims 4 is now free to play – here’s how you can download it
You won’t need to type in “Rosebud” to save money on the 2014 release
The Sims is one of the longest-standing life-simulator games. It originally launched in 2000, and if you’ve been wondering what the Goth family has been up to since then, the latest game has now officially moved to a free-to-play model.
The Sims 4 was first released in 2014, with The Independent’s original review saying the “reasons that people love this series are still present”.
While the game is now eight years old – which amounts to about 10 dynasties in a typical Sim’s lifespan – it has had plenty of post-launch support with downloadable content (or DLC, if you have a bus to catch).
Along with the launch of The Sims 4 being free to play, the game’s publisher, Electronic Arts, has also confirmed the next Sims game is in development, with the codename Rene.
To find out how to play The Sims 4, completely free, keep reading the rest of this article.
‘The Sims 4’: Free, Ea.com
- Release date: 2 September 2014
- Platforms: PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Mac
- Age rating: 12+
As of 18 October 2022, The Sims 4 base game is now available to all new players to download for free on PC, via the EA app or Origin; Mac, via Origin; Steam; PlayStation 5; PlayStation 4; Xbox series X/S, and Xbox One systems.
The free download won’t include any of the additional content released since the game’s launch, but that can be purchased separately, to add new features to the game.
For existing players who had previously purchased a copy of The Sims 4, EA is offering players the desert luxe kit as a free download. To redeem it, simply log in to the game and it will be available in the main menu for you to claim.
