Update: Xbox series X bundles are available at Currys and Game, while Xbox All Access is available at Asda and Smyths Toys. Read on for more details.

More than full year after launch, the Xbox series X shortage is still ongoing. Supplies of Microsoft’s newest console have been constrained by production bottlenecks stemming from the global pandemic, and despite the general availability of the all-inclusive Xbox All Access scheme – the pay monthly alternative to paying £449 for the console – the console itself is tricky to find in stock in the UK.

The cheaper and less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock (£249, Amazon.co.uk), but surging demand for the more powerful Xbox has left the console sold out at sites like Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon. When the Xbox series X does appear, it sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK stockist at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, deals and discounts on Xbox accessories, game reviews and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

Show latest update 1646038288 Xbox stock trackers, activate Good morning Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be monitoring every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock notifications as soon as Microsoft’s next-generation console appears on the shelves. Great news, earlybirds, because Currys has restocked the Xbox series X. It’s the console, by itself, no bundles, no contracts, for £449. Buy now Steve Hogarty 28 February 2022 08:51

