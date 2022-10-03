Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many of us are investing in innovative ways to keep warm this winter without turning the heating on.

From hot water bottles to wearable blankets, there are plenty of cost-effective solutions that require little-to-no energy consumption. While electric blankets are one way to keep costs down, you just can’t beat a no-frills attached cosy faux fur throw.

Keeping you toasty without increasing your household bills, everyone’s favourite budget supermarket Aldi has just brought back its sell-out throw in time for winter.

An affordable alternative to The White Company’s cult favourite £170 mink faux fur blanket, Aldi’s version will set you back just £34.99.

If your interest is piqued, here’s everything you need to know about the cold-busting faux fur throw.

Aldi luxury faux fur throw: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether thrown over your duvet or providing an extra layer of warmth on the sofa, Aldi’s plush faux fur blanket is just what you need this winter as energy bills soar.

Made from polyester, the super-soft faux fur cover will inject some texture into your interiors too. A near-identical alternative to The White Company’s faux suede blanket (£170, Thewhitecompany.com), Aldi’s throw will save you more than £130.

It’s highly-rated by shoppers too, who have described it as “soft and snuggly” - as a result it has a near five-star rating from customers.

Repeatedly selling out since first launching in 2020, the blanket now comes in a choice of grey, natural or white. You can also find it in an extra-large size. (£49.99, Aldi.co.uk).

