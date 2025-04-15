Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With spring in full swing and the days stretching longer, it won’t be long before summer gatherings are back and chic garden furniture sets become essential for elevating your outdoor space.

Just in time for sunnier days and balmy evenings, Aldi has unveiled its latest garden range and it’s brimming with alfresco essentials to transform your outdoor space without blowing the budget. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect outdoor rug, or a comfy lounger to top up your tan from, this is a great place to start.

From the return of its cult-favourite rattan corner sofa to the stylish new fire globe that promises to elevate any patio setup, this year’s line-up brings back bestsellers alongside a few new additions we’re already eyeing up.

As ever, the range forms part of Aldi’s popular Specialbuys selection – which means once they’re gone, they’re gone. And with some items known to sell out within hours, it’s worth setting your alarm if you want to snap up these budget-friendly buys.

Available in stores from 24 April, with further products landing on 27 April and 1 May, we’ve picked out a few of our favourite finds so far to help inspire your outdoor makeover this summer.

Read more: Best outdoor pizza ovens that are worth the dough

The rattan corner sofa set: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Topping our garden wishlist for yet another year is Aldi’s viral rattan corner sofa set. This generously-sized modular piece has become something of a summer essential – and for good reason. With its sleek, contemporary lines, neutral colour palette and weather-resistant rattan-effect weave, it looks far more expensive than it is.

Perfect for stretching out with a good book or hosting casual drinks with friends, it also comes complete with a matching glass-topped table for added practicality. Comfortable, stylish and easy to slot into most outdoor spaces, it’s no wonder this set sells out fast every year – so you’ll want to act quickly.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Back by popular demand, Aldi’s striking fire globe offers more than just warmth – it’s a true statement piece for your outdoor space. The steel globe’s laser-cut pattern casts dramatic flickering shadows once lit, creating an atmospheric focal point for your garden gatherings. Whether you’re huddling around it with marshmallows on a cool evening or simply using it as a visual centrepiece, it blends function and flair beautifully. The cut-out design allows for good airflow and easy ignition, while the sturdy construction means it’ll see you through many a long summer night.

The geometric garden rug: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re looking to elevate your outdoor setup, this geometric garden rug is the easiest way to add a touch of polish to your patio. It's made from a durable, weather-resistant fabric that can stand up to the elements, while still feeling soft underfoot. The minimalist pattern adds a modern design element, helping to define a seating or dining area with style. It also layers beautifully with natural materials like wood, rattan and terracotta – instantly creating a more curated, cosy feel in your garden.

Thinking ahead to outdoor entertaining? Check out our top picks for the best gas BBQs