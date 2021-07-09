This past year has seen many of us investing more in our homes than ever before, from kitting it out for working from home to populating walls with artworks, or bringing the outside in with house plants.

There are myriad benefits to having greenery in your home, with plants enhancing the look of our surroundings but also helping to reduce stress levels and improve our mood, attention span and productivity.

And what better way to show off your plants than by homing them in a striking and stylish pot. The good news is that Aldi has just launched a pot range that rivals designer collections, but for a fraction of the cost.

There’s no denying that Aldi’s Specialbuys aisle is the place to bag yourself a bargain, from a £180 gazebo with a built-in bar to a £45 garden parasol and a range of cooling bedding for summer.

The latest homeware launch from Aldi does not disappoint. Perfect for elevating your greenery, the supermarket’s new ceramic pots come in four colourways, with the range bearing a striking resemblance to popular Oliver Bonas designs while being nearly £30 cheaper.

If you want to make a statement with your houseplants then look no further than Aldi’s dupes that retail at just £8.99. Available to pre-order now for dispatch on 11 July, we predict a sell-out, so you’ll want to act fast.

Aldi reactive blue pot and stand: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Display your plant-babies in style with Aldi’s blue pot and stand. It boasts a dark blue hue that fades into a green rim, with the metal stand elevating the stoneware. The reactive glaze gives it a unique finish that will compliment your greenery nicely. Closely resembling this Oliver Bonas pot (£45, Oliverbonas.com), the high street version will set you back an extra £35.

Aldi gold metal pot and stand: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Add some statement gold tones to your living space with this glazed pot and black circular stand. Whether hosting an air-purifying snake plant or a Chinese money plant in your bedroom, the pot’s 19cm circumference is perfect for small- to medium-sized greenery. Resembling this Oliver Bonas gold metal pot (£39.50, Oliverbonas.com), you can save more than £30 by snapping up the Aldi alternative.

Aldi reactive mustard pot and stand: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The bold mustard colouring of this pot contrasted with your plants is sure to create a striking effect, while the beige rim awards it extra detail. Boasting a very similar glaze to that seen in this Oliver Bonas mustard yellow ceramic pot (£18, Oliverbonas.com), you can instead save yourself £10.

Aldi reactive pink and white pot and stand: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This pastel-hued pot is perfect for adding a splash of colour to your plant display. Sitting on a black metal base, the stoneware has a pink and white glazed finish which gives it a far more expensive feel than the price tag suggests. While the Aldi dupe is just £8.99, this very similar and sold-out Oliver Bonas pot (£45, Oliverbonas.com) would set you back by £35 more.

