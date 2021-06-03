In the words of The Merrymen, we’re ‘feeling hot hot hot’. After a rather miserable May, the arrival of June has signalled the start of sunny weather.

While we’re welcoming it with open arms, if you’re anything like us, the heat has hindered the quality of your sleep, and you’re now frantically looking for ways to keep cool even on the warmest of evenings. Look no further, because, as the savvy shoppers that we are, we’ve just spotted that Aldi’s Specialbuys range this week includes cooling bedding. Yes, you read that right.

Its summer offerings have been second to none – it recently launched a new pizza oven, outdoor kitchen and ice cream maker, added Slush Puppie machines to its repertoire and impressed us with its new two-in-one fire pit and grill – but with the arrival of this new range, we think the budget supermarket may just have outdone itself again.

The special technology – a blend of cotton (70 per cent) and Tencel (30 per cent), a sustainable fabric derived from plant pulp – within the bedding works to keep the body cool. The natural fibres are said to support the body’s natural thermal regulating mechanism, working to keep you cool through even the balmiest of bedtimes.

Owing to the nature of Aldi’s Specialbuys, coupled with the high demand for solutions to keep cool while snoozing, we predict this will be an instant sell-out, so you’ll want to act fast.

Kirkton House grey cooling double duvet set: £18.99, Aldi.co.uk

This double duvet set includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases for less than £20 – if that’s not reason enough to buy, surely the fact that it could prevent you from overheating in the night will persuade you.

Owing to the combination of cotton and Tencel, we predict this will be soft against the skin, as well as cooling. If you or your sleeping partner suffer from sleepless nights during the summer months, this is surely a no-brainer.

If you’d rather a different colourway, it’s also available in blue with polka dots, grey with polka dots and teal – all for the same pocket-friendly price of £18.99. It’s a yes from us.

Kirkton House cooling Oxford pillowcase pair: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

As designs go, we love the pretty detailing on these pillowcases, which will not only help to keep you cool, but also add a little charm to your bed. What’s more, we can’t believe the affordable price and think the colourways on offer – white, blue and grey – will go with any bedroom decor. If you’d prefer a standard, envelope-style pillowcase, these are also available.

Kirkton House cooling king size fitted sheet: £11.99, Aldi.co.uk

With the help of this fitted sheet, we suspect you’ll get a good, restful night’s sleep during the summer months. As with the duvet set, it’s made from the a cotton (70 per cent) and Tencel (30 per cent) blend – a cooling combination. With a 200 thread count, it’s available in white, blue, grey and teal.

