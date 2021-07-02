Aldi’s £45 garden parasol is a summer must-have – here’s how you can buy it

While the weather may be unpredictable, British summertime is in full swing and with it, outdoor entertaining. As such, many of us are kitting out our gardens for gatherings and Aldi has been delivering the goods with its famous Specialbuys.

From a £40 portable patio heater to rattan tiki bars, coveted hanging egg chairs, fire pit barbecues and even hot tubs, there’s no better place to bag yourself a bargain.

The latest launch that has caught our eye is Aldi’s cream cantilever parasol that’s retailing at a very purse-friendly £45.

We all know how important it is to protect yourself from the sun and any harmful rays, whether it’s slapping on some SPF or simply investing in a summer hat. And now Aldi’s garden parasol has got you covered with up to UV50 sun protection, making it ideal for long summer days spent outside.

With some garden parasols costing upwards of £200, we predict this budget shade will sell out fast, so snap it up while you can.

Read more:

Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the bargain buy as well as some tried and tested alternatives if you happen to miss out on the supermarket’s parasol.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Aldi Gardenline cream cantilever parasol: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

Aldi Gardenline cream cantilever parasol: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk (Aldi)

Enjoy some shade in your garden when the sun (finally) comes out and keep cool in the heat with Aldi’s Gardenline parasol.

Boasting a stylish cream colourway, the aluminium frame is powder coated to protect it from the elements.

It features six steel ribs for stability and a crank mechanism for easy opening and closing, and although we haven’t tried it ourselves, it looks pretty straightforward to assemble and position in your outdoor space.

Whether providing cover for little ones outside, shading a barbecue or alfresco dining, the piece will sit perfectly over your garden furniture.

Buy now

If you miss out on Aldi’s budget parasol, don’t fret, as we’ve reviewed some equally affordable alternatives.

Hayes Garden World 2.2m round aluminium crank deluxe parasol: £54.99, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk

Hayes Garden World 2.2m round aluminium crank deluxe parasol: £54.99, Hayesgardenworld.co.uk (Hayes Garden World)

Earning a spot in our round-up of the best garden parasols, this Hayes Garden World piece offers a “classic look”, according to our reviewer.

“This hexagonal shaped garden umbrella offers modern elegance, bringing hotel-style luxury to our patio spaces,” they said. Adding, “The parasol boasts a smooth crank action while its easy tilt is a nifty feature, allowing us to adjust the weatherproof canopy to suit our position in the sun.”

Buy now

Dakota Fields rosenda rectangular traditional parasol: £48.99, Wayfair.co.uk

Dakota Fields rosenda rectangular traditional parasol: £49.99, Wayfair.co.uk (Dakota Fields )

For a retro twist, plump for Wayfair’s Dakota Fields rosenda rectangular traditional parasol. “The polyester canopy, with its generous flounce, boasts water-repellent and UV-resistant properties,” said our reviewer, adding that “the elongated sun shade is held up with reliably strong powder-coated aluminium struts.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on garden furniture and other outdoor essentials, try the links below:

Stay cool in the summer heat with these shades best garden parasols

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.