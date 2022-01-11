The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Brook + Wilde marlowe goose down pillow: Sweet dreams, but at a lofty price
From snooze factor to sustainability, we put this luxury offering to the test
Pillows can make or break a decent night’s sleep. Whether you like to flop on your front or snore on your side, getting the right pillow can make all the difference to how soundly you sleep and whether you wake feeling groggy or well rested the next day.
If both a squishy, too-soft pillow or firmer memory foam option has you tossing and turning all night like Goldilocks, a plush goose down pillow could be the perfect solution.
This Brook and Wilde pillow is a luxe bedtime treat and has three separate inner chambers stuffed with a combination of European goose feathers and Masaurian goose down for added support, however you sleep. Yet, down and feather pillows still have that plump, soft-to-touch feel that foam pillows can’t quite replicate.
But while we value a silent night above all else, can a pillow ever really be worth this hefty price tag? We dozed our way to a decision.
How we tested
We bedded down with the medium pillow to see if it became our night time essential. We used it for weekend lie-ins and exhausted week nights, and even propped it up to read and watch TV whenever we could – for research purposes only, of course.
Read more:
We considered how comfortable it was, how suitable it was for front, side and back sleeping and how supported we felt, as well as the quality of our sleep while using it.
Brook and Wilde Marlowe pillow
Buy now £229, Brookandwilde.com
- Dimensions: 50cm x 75cm
- Filling: Goose down
- Firmness: Medium or firm
- Cover: 10 per cent Egyptian cotton
Firmness and comfort
The pillow comes in both a medium and firm version, but we tested the medium. We tend to prefer pillows on the softer side, and found this was still a little firmer than our usual pillow, so it was ideal for us.
We had expected a down pillow to feel a lot less supportive around our head and neck, so we were pleasantly surprised at how structured this one felt.
Read more: Mela clean silver pillowcase review
Yet this is no rock-hard slab of foam either. The feathers and down make it an absolute joy to sink down onto, with the soothing softness usually only found in a five-star hotel. It feels deliciously luxurious too, with a smartly stitched, 380 thread-count Egyptian cotton cover that is so smooth, you would barely miss a pillowcase if you slept without. The outer cover is down-proof too, so you won’t come across any irritating sharp feathers poking through.
Our only small gripe is that it only just squashed into our standard-sized pillowcase, so it would be better to choose a more generously-proportioned one if possible. We could also see the navy blue Brook and Wilde label through our white pillowcase so needed to put the pillow in its case the other way round to avoid this.
Sleeping position
Whether you’re inclined to end up on your front, side or back, this pillow offers fantastic levels of support making it great for anyone who shifts position through the night.
Read more: 10 best silk pillowcases that prevent frizzy hair and help reduce wrinkles
We’re inclined to snooze on our side and found it cradled our head perfectly, offering tip-top spine alignment for sound sleeping. In fact, we found ourselves far less inclined to move around in the night while using it. Our fellow tester tends to end up on his front and felt it was a little high if there was another pillow underneath. However, dedicated front sleepers should find using the Marlowe on its own will work well.
Allergies
Though some argue common night time allergies are more likely to be caused by dust than down, those who react to feathers or are prone to respiratory allergies may want to choose a synthetic pillow instead.
Eco friendliness
All the goose down and feathers in this pillow are Downpass certified, which means the pillow was manufactured in accordance with strict animal welfare control criteria.
Read more: 6 best eco-friendly bamboo bedding sets for a great night sleep
This guarantees both down and feathers were sourced under independent controls and do not come from foie gras production, live plucking or live animals. But this pillow is still unsuitable for vegans.
Care
We were impressed to discover the pillow can be washed in a machine at 60 degrees and even tumble dried to keep it pristine. We also found it benefited from a thorough shake every couple of weeks, but it’s no hassle at all to do that while making the bed in the morning and it continued to look plump even without regular attention.
Price
There’s no denying this is one seriously pricey pillow. We would certainly struggle to justify blowing over £200, but if you truly value a great night’s sleep and want to give yourself a long-lasting treat, you’ll never regret the splurge.
The verdict: Brook and Wilde marlowe pillow
If you want to replicate the cloud-like feel of a bed in a top hotel, the marlowe pillow is the only one you should consider. It’s astonishingly sumptuous and feels every bit as luxurious as you’d expect, yet will guarantee you wake up refreshed and without any niggling aches and pains thanks to gobsmacking levels of support. Just one word of warning: you really won’t want to get out of bed in the morning.
Price comparison
-
{{/hasItems}}
{{#items}}
- {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}}
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on pillows, duvets and other homeware offers, try the links below:
Why not have a browse of our best pillows review – there’s something for side, front and back sleepers
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.