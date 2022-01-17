Sizes available: 135cm x 200cm, 150cm x 220cm

135cm x 200cm, 150cm x 220cm Weights available: 4kg, 6kg, 8kg, 10kg, 12kg

4kg, 6kg, 8kg, 10kg, 12kg Removable cover included? Yes, with nine colourways

Yes, with nine colourways Rating: 9/10

Design and make

The Gravity blanket looks just like an ordinary high-quality throw at first glance, but within it are layers that make it so much more. Each one is handmade using sustainable methods in Poland and other EU countries. Focusing first on the inner weighted blanket, stitched sections hold thousands of hypoallergenic glass microbeads to provide the weight. And because the pockets are evenly spaced, this helps distribute the beads uniformly, avoiding disproportionately heavy spots. All of this is encased in a 100 per cent cotton, breathable layer. With the added microfibre cover on, we were pleased to discover that you have to try really hard to be able to feel the glass beads.

Around the edge of the weighted inner are several ties that hold it in place inside the outer cover. We noticed that once these are secured, they remain so, meaning that the blanket doesn’t move around inside to prevent it from becoming bunched up. Although the weighted inner is where the magic happens in this blanket, it is the outer cover that delighted us. We tried the blanket with the space grey year-round cover, which looks and feels fantastic. Made from microfibre, with a plush, wide-ribbed pattern on one side and a velvety cover on the reverse, it is super soft next to the skin and incredibly cosy.

We like that Gravity gives its customers plenty of options for size, weight and especially covers. The weighted blanket will probably be something you’ll use every night, and spare covers are a brilliant idea so you can have one on, and one in the wash. Aside from the four colours of year-round microfibre cover, there are five cotton covers designed for use in the summer with various styles – including block colours, checks and an attractive terrazzo pattern. If you’re a hot sleeper, we’d recommend investing in a cotton cover for summer because the microfibre cover can make you feel extra toasty on warm nights, which some people will not enjoy.

Comfort and sleep-inducing powers

We’re no stranger to a weighted blanket, so we knew what to expect and how they felt. We do, however, appreciate that the first time using a blanket like this might feel odd as you adjust to lying beneath something weighted – but bear with it, and the benefits of the deep pressure stimulation that these blankets deliver will quickly become apparent. The feeling of using the blanket is not dissimilar to that of a pet sleeping on your lap or a gentle embrace from a friend.

Our tester found using the blanket deeply relaxing, both in bed and on the sofa, although using it for sleep became favoured because that is where it made the most difference – and lugging an 8kg blanket around the house isn’t ideal. The improvements in sleep were dramatic. Our tester had always struggled to switch off after the day and would lay awake at night, usually thinking about what needed to be done. When using the blanket, they found they felt calmer, less anxious and fell asleep significantly faster than without it. Most importantly, they were staying asleep.

The knock-on effect of this restorative sleep meant they woke up feeling refreshed more often, and there were some noticeable, although minor, improvements in mood on the days following an excellent night’s rest. Of course, not every night is blissful, but the better nights now outnumber the bad, which is a massive improvement. Our experience echoed a 2019 independent study of the blanket that found 72 per cent of users reported deeper, more restful sleep, and 76 per cent fell asleep faster and woke up feeling better rested. More than half of the participants also noticed that sleeping with a Gravity blanket helped reduce their overall stress levels. Little wonder then that Gravity blankets are registered as medical-grade products by Poland’s Ministry of Health.

Care

As with regular bedding, you’ll always want to keep your weighted blanket clean and fresh. Thankfully, both the weighted blanket inner and the cover are machine washable at 30C – just be sure to check your washing machine can accommodate the weight of your blanket. We washed the weighted inner a couple of times and the microfibre cover several times. Both come up great, but the weighted blanket can take several days to dry in the winter and must be laid flat. Neither element is safe for use in the tumble dryer.

The verdict: Gravity weighted blanket

Whether it’s the many designs available, comforting feeling or magical slumber-inducing powers, there is much to love about the Gravity blanket. For the sleep improvements alone, we would recommend them. There’s no denying, though, that at almost £100 it will not be suitable for everyone’s budget, but when you think about how much can be spent on decent quality bedding, we don’t think it’s unreasonable. We also think the excellent quality and how well it washes up will see you good for many years. We truly believe this investment is the very stuff of dreams.