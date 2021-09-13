14 best CBD oils to boost your mood, aid relaxation and help manage pain

Despite looking a little wobbly due to Brexit and new novel food regulations, the CBD industry is alive and kicking. The Cannabis Trade Association revealed that Europe’s CBD market is currently worth around £480m, and the UK commands the biggest share at around £110m.

That’s perhaps unsurprising when you learn that CBD oil fans are now in their millions and are enjoying the vast array of potential benefits this cannabis-based supplement has to give.

CBD is cannabidiol – one of more than 140 known cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. The CBD oil you can buy in the UK won’t get you high, but studies have shown it can reduce pain, inflammation, stress, anxiety, fatigue and gut issues as well as promote better sleep, feelings of joy, raised libido, improved focus, sports recovery and much more. You can find out more about the properties of CBD at the bottom of this piece, in the FAQs section.

It’s also important to realise, however, that not all CBD oils are made equal – some are much higher quality than others, and some are better suited to different needs, depending on which cannabinoids and terpenes are present in the oil and at what levels.

It’s also vital to only ever buy third-party-tested products that have ideally been made using CO2 extraction methods. This is a chemical-free process that allows for a wide range of cannabinoids and terpenes to be extracted without the use of potentially harmful solvents.

How we tested

There are hundreds, if not thousands of options to choose from, but we’ve narrowed it down to some of the very best examples available in the UK.

All products featured were tested individually by at least two people for a minimum of one month. Participants followed dosage instructions as indicated on the product labels.

This reviewer is a CBD and medical cannabis writer, founder of The CBD Consultancy and a CBD columnist for Top Sante magazine. She has tested well over 100 CBD products over the past two years.

The best CBD oils for 2021 are:

Best overall – Potyque CBD oil 10%, 10ml: £75, Potyque.com

CBD oil FAQs What is CBD? CBD is cannabidiol – one of more than 140 known cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Most CBD oils contain much more than just CBD, often including a range of cannabinoids present in the whole cannabis plant, as well as naturally occurring terpenes (aromatic compounds), and wellbeing-boosting flavonoids. These are usually labelled as “full spectrum” or “broad spectrum”. CBD isolate, meanwhile, is a product that contains just CBD on its own. Will CBD oil get me high? Although the cannabinoids you’ll find in CBD oil, including cannabidiol, are extracted from the flowers, leaves and stalks of the cannabis sativa (or hemp) plant, the CBD oil you can buy in the UK won’t get you high. This is because, here, the legal limit for THC (the molecule in cannabis that can induce a stoned effect) is so low that the amount allowed in full-spectrum products is not enough to get you high. What can CBD oil help with, and how does it do it? CBD oil is reported to promote a wide range of mental and physical changes. You might be wondering how one product can possibly do so many things – after all, CBD is a molecule, not a miracle, and it shouldn’t be hailed as a panacea for all ailments. However, it does have the ability to produce a number of different outcomes thanks to its biphasic properties (meaning different doses can yield different results) and by working through multiple pathways, binding to a variety of receptors, and supporting the body in producing our own endocannabinoids – anandamide (AKA “the bliss molecule”) and 2-AG. These endocannabinoids are synthesised and released as and when needed to bring the body back into balance. This can occur during exercise (they’re partly responsible for the “runner’s high” phenomenon), when you orgasm or when you eat certain foods, such as truffles and dark chocolate. These then activate our full-body regulator, the endocannabinoid system (ECS), via its receptors which can be found throughout the body – from almost every skin cell, in our muscles, organs, joints, brain and even right down to the mitochondrial walls – to restore equilibrium in all areas. However, many factors such as poor diet, chronic stress, sleep deprivation and illness can prevent the body from producing endocannabinoids as it should. This can then stop the ECS from doing its job, overseeing the function of all other physiological systems, and this can trigger all kinds of problems. Fortunately, the cannabinoids in CBD oil can also bind to and activate our ECS receptors – supporting the release and efficacy of endocannabinoids and assisting the body in returning to normal, in whatever way is needed. In addition, CBD also directly activates serotonin and vanilloid receptors, which play a huge role in mood, pain perception, sleep and more. How do I take CBD oil? It’s very easy to take – just a few drops held under the tongue for a couple of minutes two or three times a day. It’s important to use CBD consistently for at least a month before making your mind up about how it’s affecting you, as this will allow time for your cannabinoid levels to accumulate gradually. The verdict: CBD oils We chose Potyque’s CBD oil as our best buy because it’s such an excellent all-rounder. It’s gentle enough for CBD newbies, with a mild flavour, yet it stands up to anxiety, aches and pains to the extent that it impressed some of our most experienced testers too. If you’re looking for something that really packs a punch for pain, we love Amma Life’s CBD oil, while for value for money, we’d choose Cannaray’s oral drops any day. Voucher codes For the latest health and wellness offers, try the link below: MyProtein discounts codes Learn more about CBD with the best skincare serums and balms on the market now

