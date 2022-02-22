Memory foam pillows can be a godsend for anyone who suffers with neck pain or who needs a little more support when they snooze. But let’s be honest, while a solid rectangular slab of foam might be a dream to doze on, it doesn’t exactly make a freshly made bed look especially inviting.

This pillow from The White Company changes all that. Filled with shredded memory foam, it’s designed to contour to your shape and give firm support whether you’re a front, back or side sleeper. Yet it looks as plump and tempting as a traditional down pillow.

But can this do-all cushion really bridge the yawning (sorry) gap between memory foam and down? We hit the hay with it to find out.

How we tested

We exchanged our usual pillow for this memory foam comfort pillow to see if it improved our sleep over several weeks. We tried sleeping on our side, back and front, propped it up behind us for reading in bed and managed the odd weekend lie-in to test if it was the pillow of our dreams.

We also judged whether it helped our niggling neck problems after long days working, whether our head felt properly supported and if the pillow was cosy enough to convince us to press the snooze button one more time.

The White Company memory foam comfort pillow: £45, Thewhitecompany.com

(The White Company )

Dimensions: 45cm x 70cm

45cm x 70cm Filling: 100% memory foam clusters

100% memory foam clusters Firmness: Firm

Firm Cover: 55% polyester, 45% viscose from bamboo

55% polyester, 45% viscose from bamboo Rating: 8/10

Firmness and comfort

We were amazed when we first unzipped this pillow from its storage bag. It doesn’t feel anything like a memory foam pillow but is marshmallow-soft with lots of give, so we found it hard to believe it would offer firm support as claimed. The polyester-bamboo outer cover feels blissfully soft too and is quilted for extra luxe, making the pillow seem a lot more expensive than it is.

Once we get in to bed, we were surprised just how much support the pillow gave. Our head felt cradled but sank into the pillow far more than we’re used to with memory foam, so you could easily believe this was filled with down instead.

As the memory foam inside is torn into individual pieces rather than in one solid block, it’s easy to fluff into any position you like and really does deliver on that delicious plumped-up feeling. We did feel it was closer to medium/firm than firm overall though.

We also didn’t suffer any of the over-heating often associated with memory foam pillows. The shredded memory foam allows air to flow freely while the bamboo in the outer cover is naturally breathable so we were perfectly cool all night long.

Sleeping position

As this pillow isn’t quite as firm as other options we’ve tried, we reckon it would be a good choice however you sleep. Though front sleepers may prefer a flatter profile, the fact the shredded memory foam can be shifted to suit any position means this pillow will work even if you toss and turn all night.

We prefer to sleep on our side and felt the decent loft suited our position perfectly, so we were happy to forgo our usual second pillow underneath. It was even more comfortable when we lay on our back and was especially ideal for sitting up to read or linger over a morning coffee.

Allergies

There’s also no need to worry if down exacerbates your allergies. The pillow is hypoallergenic so won’t cause any respiratory issues, making it ideal if you yearn for the decadence of down but have to choose a synthetic alternative instead. Bamboo is also used in the viscose cover and is naturally antibacterial to offer protection against night time nasties like dust mites.

Eco-friendliness

We were pleased to discover the viscose in the pillow’s cover is made of bamboo rather than cotton, which is a sustainable plant that quickly renews itself.

However, memory foam itself is very hard to recycle and there is no mention of any specific memory foam recycling initiatives on The White Company’s website. The company does have a strong sustainability policy otherwise though, which includes plans to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040 and use fully traceable products from farm and forest by 2025.

Care

The cover can be machine washed and even tumble dried, so it’s easy to freshen up whenever you fancy. But please note the memory foam core can’t be washed, but it can be spot cleaned in an emergency. And as the memory foam is shredded rather than solid, we also found it benefitted from a very quick plump each morning when making the bed to stop it looking lumpy.

Price

At £45, we felt the memory foam comfort pillow was decently priced to combine the plush feeling of (more expensive) down with the support of memory foam and The White Company’s reliable quality. It’s likely you may not need a second pillow with this too, so it’s worth trying one on its own before splurging on two. Plus, The White Company offers regular discount codes to knock even more off the price.

The verdict: The White Company memory foam comfort pillow

This was easily the most comfortable memory foam pillow we’ve ever tried. If you’ve steered clear in the past for fear of being stuck with a rock-hard block, this will change your mind in one night. It’s wonderfully comfy so you’ll never want to get out of bed, yet the innovative shredded memory foam means neck pain will be a thing of the past. A great reason for a celebratory lie-in we reckon…

