On the hunt for faux blooms? Take your pick from our tried-and-tested favourites
Artificial flowers have come a long way from their tacky, plastic predecessors. Today’s faux blooms offer a near-perfect replica of Mother Nature’s finest, providing long-lasting beauty without the upkeep. Whether you’re after a splash of colour for your home or an elegant arrangement to brighten up a workspace, the best artificial flowers can be (almost) indistinguishable from the real thing.
Of course, not all fake flowers are created equal, so, knowing what to look for is key. One of the most important factors is the material. Silk is often considered the gold standard, thanks to its delicate, soft texture that closely mimics real petals. However, high-quality polyester and latex can also achieve an impressively lifelike appearance, particularly when they’re hand-painted or dyed to reflect the natural variations in colour found in real flowers.
Attention to detail is crucial when choosing artificial flowers. Look for blooms with intricate petal shapes, natural-looking colour gradients, and realistic leaves. Wire stems allow for flexibility in arranging, too, making it easier to customise bouquets or single stems to your liking. Flowers that incorporate subtle imperfections, like slightly bent petals or irregular leaf shapes, can often look the most authentic when displayed in your home.
Although they don’t require watering, fake flowers do need occasional dusting, to keep them looking fresh. For delicate materials such as silk, you might want to use a soft brush or a hairdryer on a cool setting. Some artificial flowers are also UV-resistant, making them ideal for areas with lots of sunlight, as they won’t fade or discolour over time.
Faux blooms make for a thoughtful gift for a loved one, too (especially if they have hay fever or other allergies). With all that in mind, we’ve been busy putting a range of artificial flowers to the test. So, keep scrolling for the pick of the bunch.
We filled our home with a huge array of artificial flowers, looking for quality of make, durability, attention to detail, and, most importantly, realism. While it rings true with fake flowers that you get what you pay for, we also considered the best affordable options for those on a budget – and were pleasantly surprised by the quality.
This faux hydrangea is a fuss-free way to bring a moody, dramatic aesthetic into your home. Its deep, twilight shades add a bit of edge while still feeling really elegant. The petals look and feel impressively authentic, too, with the kind of dynamic, inky variations of colour you get in the real plant, giving you all the beauty of fresh flowers without any of the care. These are sold by the stem (£16.50 each), so you have the versatility to create a floral display of any size, or to mix and match other faux flowers in the brand’s comprehensive offering.
If you’re looking for a cheap and cheerful way to brighten up your space, this Homescapes mix of soft pink peonies and white daisies feels like a welcome burst of spring, and it won’t break the bank like some of the premium faux bunches out there. The bouquet looks surprisingly realistic, given its budget-friendly price tag. We were impressed to find it even boasts tonal variations and little imperfections, just like the real thing. The bouquet is generously sized, too, so it will spread out nicely in a large vase.
This botanical arrangement from Fauxquet is a gorgeous, fuss-free way to bring a pop of autumn into your home. Inspired by seasonal hedgerows, it features incredibly lifelike green blackberry stems and spiky echinops, adding fantastic depth and texture. These elements contrast beautifully with the rich burnt-orange tones of sorbus and rowan berries as well as sea oats grass spray, adding an extra touch of natural charm. The combination of textures and colours makes it a standout piece, successfully capturing the essence of autumn while bringing a cosy and stylish vibe to any room.
This colourful bunch is a perfect pick for anyone wanting a natural-looking bouquet with serious cottagecore vibes. Featuring faux poppy, cosmo and cornflower stems, alongside gypsophila, blossom, and cow parsley, it’s an eye-catching mix that brings the summer meadow aesthetic indoors. The blend of red, white and blue tones, along with varied textures creates an airy, relaxed vibe that feels both fresh and inviting. While it may not have the scent of real flowers, its lifelike quality (there are even tiny hairs on the leaves) offers long-lasting beauty, making it an easy and stylish addition to any space.
If, like us, you’ve inadvertently murdered more orchids than you care to recall, it might be time to admit defeat and go faux. This So’Home offering is surprisingly realistic – it’s a strikingly elegant piece that brings effortless sophistication to any space. With its lifelike white petals and 10 generous stems, this faux orchid offers all the beauty of the real thing without the maintenance. Set in a chic grey ceramic pot and finished with stones, it exudes a modern, minimalist vibe. We loved the way the stems can be bent and styled to suit your space, making it a versatile addition to a sideboard or a striking dining table centrepiece.
These delicate, twiggy blooms will add a soft, romantic feel to your home. The blush pink petals are finely detailed, giving the flowers a natural and lifelike look, while the realistic branches bring a touch of nature indoors. This bunch is versatile enough to fit into almost any space, whether you’re going for a Japandi vibe in a minimalist room, or you want to soften up a more traditional setting. What’s great about this piece is its versatility – we found the branches can be gently twisted and turned, to create the look we wanted. If you’re after something that looks elegant and fresh but lasts forever, this one’s great a pick for subtle elegance.
This luxury bouquet is all about unapologetic opulence. With its delicate mix of soft whites and blush tones, the arrangement has a timeless appeal that suits any interior, and it proves impressively realistic. What really sets it apart is the option to go large with the deluxe bouquet – ideal if you’re after that lavish look for a special occasion, this one screams wedding flowers. For the perfect pairing, the Kingham vase (£65, Thefauxflowercompany.com) is a beautiful match, too. Its sleek lines and neutral colourway complement the bouquet beautifully, making this duo an easy win.
This generously sized bouquet boasts a beautifully balanced mix of soft whites and fresh greens, making it a perfect addition to clean, minimalist, neutral interiors. The peonies are impressively detailed, with lush, full petals that look almost real, while the skimmia adds a lovely touch of texture and contrast. It’s a simple yet elegant arrangement. It’s also a versatile piece, perfect for brightening up a dining table or mantel. If you’re after a timeless bouquet that delivers lasting beauty without the upkeep, this one ticks all the right boxes.
Offering a luxurious and sustainable alternative to fresh blooms, these high-quality, hand-wrapped faux flowers are crafted in London and designed to bring a touch of modern elegance to any space. With a realistic texture, the nine hydrangea stems – three in light green, three in green and three in white – provide an effortless, lasting display. Each bunch arrives beautifully packaged in a bespoke, eco-friendly box, making this one perfect for gifting. This verdant bunch can be shaped to fit any vase, too, promising a stylish arrangement that will stay in place for a long time to come. Ett Hem offers both luxury bouquets and individually sold stems, scoring top marks on versatility.
Taking the top spot, Abigail Ahern’s artificial hydrangea stems are a simple but effective addition to the tabletop. We were impressed by their realism and tonal variations, and they proved wholly versatile, too. We also loved Blooming Artificial’s meadow bunch for its vibrant colours and its attention to detail. For a mid-priced faux bouquet, this one ticks a lot of boxes.
