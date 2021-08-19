10 best hedge trimmers for neat and tidy gardens

Forsythia in a frightful state? Leylandi looking like it’s seen better days? Then there’s only one tool that will do to knock them back into shape and give your garden a more manicured look.

Hedge trimming requires a lot of lifting, sweeping and reaching. So, trimmers needs to be easy to work with and feel well balanced when in use, no matter if you’re cutting the sides or the top of the hedge.

Single-sided machines often sport longer blades, so you can cut more material in a single sweep. While double-sided cutters, allow for sweeping cuts, back and forth, in both directions, which can make light work of bigger garden jobs.

No matter how much hedging you have, you’ll need a machine that is as lightweight, as possible, as you’ll be working against gravity while you cut. And, another important metric to look out for, is the space that the manufacturer has allowed between the teeth of the machine.

The larger the teeth spacing the more ably the machine will be able to cope with thicker branches without getting snarled up in the undergrowth and the sooner you’ll be sitting in a well-maintained garden admiring your own handiwork.

Read more:

The best hedge trimmers for 2021 are:

Best overall – Husqvarna 322HD60: £449, Husqvarna.com

– Husqvarna 322HD60: £449, Husqvarna.com Best for battery life – Ego Power HT2000E: £149, Egopowerplus.co.uk

– Ego Power HT2000E: £149, Egopowerplus.co.uk Best petrol hedge trimmer – Webb HC600: £170, Wickes.co.uk

– Webb HC600: £170, Wickes.co.uk Best for light pruning – Ryobi RY18HT55A-120: £107.36, Amazon.co.uk

– Ryobi RY18HT55A-120: £107.36, Amazon.co.uk Best for privet hedges – Bosch easy hedgeCut: £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

– Bosch easy hedgeCut: £99.99, Amazon.co.uk Best lightweight hedge trimmer – Stihl HSA45: £99, Sam-turner.co.uk

– Stihl HSA45: £99, Sam-turner.co.uk Best for high hedging – Gtech HT3.0: £200, Argos.co.uk

– Gtech HT3.0: £200, Argos.co.uk Best corded hedge trimmer – Cobra HT550E: £58.99, Cobragarden.co.uk

– Cobra HT550E: £58.99, Cobragarden.co.uk Best for tough stems – Mitox 600DX: £179, Mitox.co.uk

– Mitox 600DX: £179, Mitox.co.uk Best for thick branches – Makita DUH502Z: £209.99, Screwfix.com

Husqvarna 322HD60 Best: Overall The problem with many petrol cutters is that they feel fine in the hand until you fill them up with fuel, when the balance can be thrown off. The double-sided 322HD60 pulls off the trick of feeling better balanced when the 0.3l tank is full and the 60cm cutter bar performs well across a range of pruning jobs. One of the advantages of a petrol model is that it can deliver some real power to the blades. This model is a good example, with a high cutting speed, sharp blades and good angles, it performs really well across a broad range of hedging. We had no problem starting the machine, even on slightly colder mornings, and the handle can be repositioned according to your cutting angle, making it easy to get a uniform overall cut on the sides and tops. Buy now £ 449 , Husqvarna.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ego Power HT2000E Best: For battery life It doesn’t always follow that smaller hedges will be made up of plants with thin, easy-to-cut branches. That’s why this 51cm, double-sided, cutter has a 25mm blade gap that is very capable of slicing through woodier patches without snagging or hacking at the hedge. All the while still being able to tame those evergreen borders running around your home. The blades are efficient and sharp for effortless cutting. Plus, Ego’s superb battery line up ensures you get the most out of your machine. The batteries hold their charge really well and deliver some real power to the blades for confident cutting. Buy now £ 149 , Egopowerplus.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Webb HC600 Best: Petrol hedge trimmer This double-sided, petrol machine, had the largest teeth spacing (35mm) on test. It’s powerful motor makes it ideal for more radical, heavier pruning jobs – for example, when you’re trying to plug gaps and cutting needs to be done at the base of the branch so that it grows back denser the following Spring. The long 56cm blade means you get good coverage and the 0.65l petrol tank is positioned so that it doesn’t impede the handling. There’s a five-position handle that swivels 90 degrees left or right, so that the 5.8kg machine is comfortable to use, even for extended periods. Buy now £ 170 , Wickes.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Ryobi RY18HT55A-120 Best: For light pruning Even with the battery fitted, this trimmer only weighs in at 2.8kg making it the ideal machine for light pruning and shaping. The innovative design is really well suited to all kinds of hedging jobs with the in-line handle keeping it lightweight and making it very ergonomic to use. That’s only made more impressive considering it boasts a 55cm blade which makes it easy to sweep over unwanted growth. The battery powers good blade speed and the 24mm gap between the blades means that you can tackle a range of jobs without worrying about the machine getting entangled. The battery and charger are part of the interchangeable Ryobi ONE+ system and come at an additional cost. Buy now £ 107.36 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bosch easy hedgeCut Best: For privet hedges For its small size, this corded, one-sided hedge trimmer offers a surprisingly impressive performance and trims different materials well. Lightweight (2.6kg) and manoeuvrable with a 45cm blade, the all-in-one, moulded body of the machine incorporates the blade guard and adds to the compact but capable feel. Good cutting speed provides a nice, neat finish, making it the perfect tool for contouring and light pruning. We found it worked especially well on privet hedges, because the 16mm small teeth spacing will be able to manage the younger, thinner branches. There’s a generous 10m cable too, so you may not need an extension lead if you’re cutting close to the house. Buy now £ 99.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Stihl HSA45 Best: Lightweight hedge trimmer This machine from Stihl comes complete with an integrated battery system, so no more scrabbling around trying to find a compatible battery before you start work. Its double-sided 50cm cutter blade performed well on a range of formal hedgerows made from different plant varieties and the 24mm teeth spacing made it a good machine for moderate pruning jobs, so you can go after the fruit bearing branches more easily. As you’d expect from Stihl, the machine is really well balanced and the fact that it’s only 2.3kg makes for effortless working with 35 minutes of trimming from a full charge. Buy now £ 99 , Sam-turner.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gtech HT3.0 Best: For high hedging The British manufacturer have recently released an upgrade on their very lightweight pole trimmer, which comes with, toughened blades with 15mm spacing for improved cutting performance. The thickened blade hasn’t increased the weight and the 2.47kg tool is very easy to work with. The cutting head, which rotates through 135 degrees, allows you to get on top of any unruly high hedging around your plot that’s within reach of the 10ft pole. We got almost an hour’s worth of runtime on a full charge with the battery that’s included in the price. Buy now £ 200 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Cobra HT550E Best: Corded hedge trimmer The slightly bigger 20mm teeth spacing makes the double-sided Cobra a good match for moderate pruning jobs, allowing you to cut back fruit bearing branches more easily to ensure the branches sprout buds effectively again. We also found the corded Cobra a good tool for closing gaps. It’s lightweight (3.4kg) and the balance enables you to easily trim back bordering branches that are throwing shade on the gaps – allowing more sunlight on them to encourage growth. The machine has an articulating handle and 10m of cable to give you unlimited working time in a small to medium-sized domestic garden. Buy now £ 58.99 , Cobragarden.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mitox 600DX Best: For tough stems For a 5.5kg petrol machine, this is well-designed trimmer with a good centre of gravity. Basically, you won’t be constantly fighting against it while you’re working. There’s a good balance between blade and housing, which makes the machine easy to arc up and down the side of a hedge, with the 61cm blade maximising the cutting sweep. The ease of use was added to with a handle that twists through three different positions and the 22mm spacing was enough to handle tough stems and leathery leaves. Buy now £ 179 , mitox.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Makita DUH502Z Best: For thick branches The 50cm double-sided blade did a great job in tackling small to medium hedges, with thicker stems, without having to go over the same area twice. The cuts were clean so we didn’t suffer any stoppages or jams while working and the blade tip protector ensured that we didn’t have to worry about damaging the blades. The Makita also boasted one of the most comfortable grips on test, so if hand or wrist strength is an issue while working, the Makita could provide some respite. There’s 23.5mm of spacing between the teeth, which are very sharp and have a wide blade movement to manage a range of stem thicknesses. Buy now £ 209.99 , screwfix.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Hedge trimmers FAQs What size hedge trimmer do I need? Ultimately it depends on the size of your garden and the hedges you intend to be trimming. If you have a bigger garden job to tackle, then you’ll be best suited to double-sided cutters which allow you to trim in a sweeping, back and forth motion for a speedier process. Whereas single-sided machines tend to have longer blades so can cut through more material in a single sweep and work more efficiently for smaller tasks. What is the difference between a hedge trimmer and a hedge cutter? Both are used in a similar fashion to maintain a well-looked after garden, but trimmers are typically used for tidying up and shaping shrubs, branches, and bushes. Hedge cutters on the other hand are designed for more heavy-duty work, which involves breaking down thicker bushed and bigger branches. Can a hedge trimmer cut through branches? In a word, yes, but typically they are limited to medium-sized branches, rather than bigger tree branches. If you plan to try and manage branch growth, then look for larger teeth on a trimmer as this will help it avoid getting snagged in the undergrowth. The verdict: Hedge trimmers The petrol Husqvarna 322HD60 delivers real power to the trimmer’s teeth to deal with the toughest of hedgerows slicing through woody, mature growth to leave clean cuts and attractive lines, while also being adept at more subtle jobs, like shaping and gap closing. Voucher codes For the latest discounts on furniture and other homeware buys, try the links below: Very discount code

AO.com Discount Code For more products to spruce up your outdoor space read our round-up of the best patio heaters to suit any garden or outdoor space

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.