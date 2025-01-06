Best wool blankets for snuggling up in this winter

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The best wool blankets can add colour and texture to your home, but they are not just aesthetically pleasing, they are practical, too. Whether you’re using one to stay cosy on the sofa while binge-watching the latest Netflix hit during the colder months, or packing one as part of your picnic in the warmer months, a wool blanket is one of the most versatile soft furnishings.
When it comes to finding a blanket, the material is key. To make sure you’re getting top quality, look for those made with 100 per cent wool. You may even want to opt for luxury blankets crafted from cashmere or merino wool, which will be softer. In general, you want the fabric to be breathable, so it will keep you warm, without making you overheat.
Blankets made from 100 per cent wool will have the familiar ‘raising’ finish, which looks like a fine fluffy layer, making them feel really soft to the touch. It also helps give an extra layer of insulation, by trapping air in the raised fibres.
As a natural material, wool is much better for the environment, compared with cheaper blankets made from plastic fibres. We've looked for all-natural blankets and have included the material composite for each blanket in our review.
For every wool blanket in our list, we considered softness, the materials used, craftsmanship, the size range and different colours available, as well as eco credentials and, of course, value. After getting our hands on a range of blankets, only the best of the bunch made it into our top selection.
Previously known as The Tartan Blanket Company, which began life selling tartan blankets and scarves, it now goes by the abbreviated name, TBCo. You might also recognise it from Instagram, as it’s the brand behind the much-loved triangle scarfs adorning the necks of many people on the social media platform.
It’s one of a handful of companies making blankets from recycled wool – by doing so, it saves around six wool items from landfill. The waffle design of the woven threads gives this blanket a great texture that we think makes it stand out from most of the other classic wool blankets.
It’s not one of the thickest blankets on test but we found it kept us cosy on the sofa, and we also love that it can be personalised with embroidery initials.
Best known for its sumptuous mattresses and bedding, Soak & Sleep has recently branched out into nightwear, homeware and soft furnishings. The brand’s wool blankets are actually from Tweedmill, a well-known wool blanket manufacturer that’s been going since 1971, with the blankets woven in Wales.
This duck egg number is a real classic design, with a wide herringbone pattern, contrasting cream fringing and a raising finish that instantly gives it a cosy feeling and a lofty texture.
Priced at £65, it’s the most affordable pure wool blanket on our list. We think this is excellent value, especially considering it’s made in Britain. It also comes in lots of other colours, such as peach, sea green and a chunky stripe in earthy tones.
This is one of the most unusual blankets we’ve found – its knitted style has a ribbed design in three colourways, it doesn’t include fringing, as most wool blankets do, but, instead, it has a wide knitted border.
Made in Portugal, which is home to some of the best textile factories, this blanket is also free from any chemicals.
Due to its different weave style, it’s not as soft as some of the others and doesn’t have the raising finish, but it’s certainly not itchy. We think its style would look great in a children’s bedroom and it’s available in navy and orange, or olive green and cream colourways. One thing to note though is that we would have preferred it if it was made from 100 per cent natural materials.
This is another non-fringed wool blanket, and we love the chunky basket weave design, which looks more like a hefty knit jumper than it does a wool blanket.
The weave of this one means it will also look good artfully draped over the end of a bed, adding plenty of texture. Made from a lambswool blend, it is wonderfully cosy and, true to The White Company’s style, it’s very chic. If you like to coordinate the soft furnishings on your bed or sofa, there’s a matching cushion cover available, too. The only downside to this one is it’s made with 20 per cent polyamide.
Paying homage to a classic French style, this is another 100 per cent pure wool blanket that’s also made in Britain. We love how soft it is and think it has one of the best raising layers we tested, keeping us really warm.
The grey herringbone design also features two navy blue stripes across the edging and contrasting cream tassels – it is very simple but looks great. It’s handwoven and comes in a range of colourways including blush, navy and sage green. We think it will look great in a French farmhouse-styled interior.
Who doesn’t love rainbow colours? This blanket is pure joy and is bound to make you smile every time you roll it out, ready for a picnic. The blanket features an all-over herringbone pattern with sectioned colours, giving it a classic patchwork look. We loved its contrasting orange leather holder, which makes it easy to carry either on one shoulder or across the body, while the shorter handles come in handy, too. It looks so great, we think it would make an ideal wedding gift.
There is little better than the feel of cashmere or merino wool, whether in the form of a cosy jumper or bed socks. Even better, though, is a cashmere blanket, so you can envelope yourself in silky softness.
With a cashmere and merino wool blend – two of the softest types of wool – this blanket feels super luxurious. The design has a smaller herringbone pattern than others we tested, and we love the deep sage colourway. Though it’s quite thin – as cashmere usually is – it still has a decent raised finish, meaning it really kept us warm. It will look just as wonderful slung over the end of the bed as it will over the arm of the sofa.
Though there’s little to differentiate wool blankets from one another, softness and the materials used are key features for us. None of the ones we tested were scratchy but our favourite was TBCo’s recycled wool waffle blanket, thanks to its fun waffle design that’s brought a fun edge to a classic blanket. We think it’s a great size, superb quality and a good price point. Though, for the best value, we loved Soak & Sleep’s duck egg herringbone pure wool throw, too.
