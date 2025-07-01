Best supermarket coffee to serve at your Macmillan Coffee Morning

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Brew up some support with these top picks from the supermarket shelves
Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Macmillan Coffee Morning is a fantastic way to bring people together, support people living with cancer, and enjoy a few tasty treats while you’re at it. While you can host one wherever and whenever you like, the official date is Friday 26 September. All you need to do is sign up and you’ll be sent a free fundraising kit and details of your personal fundraising page.
By getting involved, you’ll be helping Macmillan Cancer Support do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer. Almost one in two of us will face cancer in our lifetime – but the experience isn’t the same for everyone. Right now, the care people receive can depend on who they are, where they live or whether they have other health conditions. Macmillan is working to change that, making sure everyone gets the best possible support, whoever and wherever they are.
Let’s be honest though, not everyone has the time to bake from scratch or owns a superior coffee brewing set-up. The good news? Running a successful coffee morning doesn’t need to be complicated, time-consuming or costly. With just a little planning – and some smart shopping – you can keep things simple, stress-free, and delicious.
One of the easiest ways to take the hassle out of your event is by turning to your local supermarket, especially when it comes to coffee. Proving you don’t need to fork out for premium brands to serve something tasty, supermarket own-brand coffees are great value and often surprisingly good quality.
Want to be a Coffee Morning Host?
From rich ground coffees to quick and convenient instant brews, supermarkets offer a variety of own-label options to suit every taste. Whether you’re after something bold to serve with chocolate cake or a smooth, mellow brew to complement a classic Victoria sponge, there’s a budget-friendly supermarket option out there that fits the bill.
To help you pick the cream of the crop, we’ve been busy putting supermarket own-brand coffees to the test. So, whether you’re an experienced host or getting involved for the first time, read on to discover our top coffee buys, that are both affordable and full of flavour.
With the help of two discerning coffee connoisseurs (each with varying preferences), we tested a wide range of supermarket own-brand coffees – including beans, ground, instant, and even coffee bags – from major UK retailers like M&S, Waitrose, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.
We tried a mix of standard and premium lines, and each coffee was prepared following the packaging instructions. For whole bean coffee, we used a coffee machine (the Sage barista touch impress) on the same espresso setting each time and ground variations were brewed using a moka pot. Meanwhile, instant coffees were mixed with hot water at the recommended ratio, and coffee bags were brewed in freshly boiled water for the specified time.
All coffees were tested black to appreciate the full flavour experience before adding milk and sugar to taste where appropriate. We then assessed each coffee against a number of factors, such as aroma, flavour, aftertaste and value for money.
Sarah Jones is IndyBest’s assistant editor and has years of experience writing and editing shopping content across food and drink, kids and home appliances. So, it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about finding quality products, whether that’s a fancy new coffee machine or gifts for a loved one. For this round-up, Sarah combined her love of a good brew with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of the best supermarket own-brand coffee.
Signing up to host your own Coffee Morning this year couldn’t be easier! Find out more today on the Macmillan website
Macmillan Cancer Support, registered charity in England and Wales (261017), Scotland (SC039907) and the Isle of Man (604). Also operating in Northern Ireland.
You can always count on M&S to deliver the goods, and we’re not just talking quality pants and socks. Opening the packet is a delightful experience in itself as you’re greeted with a burst of rich aromas that hint at chocolate and toasted nuts. There's a subtle caramel whiff too, giving the impression of a well-rounded, carefully roasted bean.
As a medium/strong coffee, the flavour is bold yet balanced, and there’s a soft, natural sweetness to each sip. While it has the depth you'd expect from an Italian-style roast, it avoids the harsh bitterness that some supermarket dark roasts can carry.
It’s ideal for pairing with cakes or pastries at your coffee morning and is a great all-rounder that’s sure to satisfy seasoned coffee lovers or casual drinkers. In fact, we’d expect many of your guests will be coming back for a second cup of this one.
Instant varieties often get overlooked in favour of freshly ground options but Waitrose’s gold roast coffee proves that convenience doesn’t have to come at the expense of quality.
We prepared ours with one heaped teaspoon of granules and mixed with freshly boiled water. No milk or sugar was added initially to allow the pure flavour to shine through and we found that it dissolved quickly and evenly, producing a smooth, dark-brown brew with a light crema-like froth on the surface.
Aroma-wise, you get immediate notes of toasted nuts and it lacks the burnt or overly acidic smell that can plague many instant coffees. The strength is moderate with enough caffeine kick to make it suitable for a morning cuppa. It’s not a bold, espresso-like experience, but it’s far from bland.
If you’re serving a crowd of coffee experts, you might elicit a few furrowed brows, but with its smooth profile and balanced strength, we think it makes for a dependable cupboard staple. It’s perfect if you want quality without the fuss of a cafetière or espresso machine.
If ethical sourcing and solid flavour are important to you, we’d highly recommend Morrison’s organic ground coffee. Budget-friendly yet brilliant quality, it manages to punch above its weight in both aroma and taste. Made from arabica coffee beans, the aroma is earthy and mildly nutty upon opening the packet, with subtle notes of dark chocolate. Once brewed, the scent deepens with hints of fruit and that’s reflected in the flavour, too.
On the palate, it provides a clean and smooth flavour, and we detected a faint smokiness on the finish, along with a pleasant cocoa aftertaste. Because of this, we think it would pair amazingly with buttery pastries or a piece of indulgent chocolate cake. As a ground coffee, this option can also be prepared using a variety of brewing methods, from French press to drip filter and moka pot, so it’s really versatile. While it may not have the complexity of a specialty roaster’s beans, it’s well-rounded and free from bitterness – something not always guaranteed at this price point.
Let’s face it, caffeine isn’t for everyone, so it’s a good idea to have a decaf option available if you’re hosting a coffee morning. But don’t need to fear stepping into a flavourless void (as is often the case) with this one, as M&S’s gold decaf instant coffee makes a strong case for the decaf cup. Being an instant coffee, it’s wonderfully low maintenance. Just add one to two teaspoons, pour over hot water, give it a stir, and you’re good to go.
For an instant decaf, the flavour is surprisingly robust. A medium-strength brew, it has a smooth texture and a gentle bitterness that adds depth without feeling overpowering. Plus, it made our kitchen smell like a busy coffee shop during the morning rush, which we think is a surefire sign of a decent cup of java. While it won’t appease fans of a lovingly brewed espresso, it’s fast, fuss-free and satisfying – especially for those who want to keep their caffeine in check without sacrificing taste.
Coffee bags are one of the most convenient ways to enjoy a cup of Joe without the hassle, and these ones from Sainsbury’s make a strong case for their place at your charity event. The grown-up sibling of the humble tea bag works in much the same way – dunk your coffee bag into a mug, pour on freshly boiled water and leave to brew for around three minutes. This method does offer less control over brew strength but, generally, the longer you leave it, the stronger it tastes. We also found that a quick stir and a gentle squeeze with a spoon at the end helps extract the full flavour.
Ideal for those who want something better than instant but don’t have the time (or patience) for a French press or pour-over setup, this pack includes 10 individually wrapped (and compostable) bags of the supermarket’s Taste The Difference range of Italian-style arabica coffee. Upon opening, we found that the smell was pretty underwhelming, but our taste buds definitely perked up once we got brewing and took that first sip. It brewed impressively fast and, upon tasting, we were surprised at how flavourful these coffee bags were. There’s a clear backbone of dark chocolate and roasted nuts, but we also tasted a soft, natural sweetness that kept things interesting. Stronger than you’d think, these are a solid choice for coffee drinkers who value convenience.
The best supermarket-own brand coffee will largely depend on the type of Macmillan Coffee Morning you’re hosting. If you’re going all out with equipment and hosting for a crowd of coffee connoisseurs, we’d recommend opting for whole beans or ground options, with our top picks coming courtesy of M&S and Morrisons. If convenience is paramount though, there are plenty of instant coffee options out there that don’t scrimp on flavour. We really rate Waitrose’s gold roast for a balanced and smooth cup, while the Sainsbury’s coffee bags strike a sweet spot between quality and ease. Alternatively, M&S’s gold decaf instant coffee is a strong contender for those wanting flavour without the buzz.
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in