Best supermarket coffee to serve at your Macmillan Coffee Morning

Celebrating its 35th anniversary, Macmillan Coffee Morning is a fantastic way to bring people together, support people living with cancer, and enjoy a few tasty treats while you’re at it. While you can host one wherever and whenever you like, the official date is Friday 26 September. All you need to do is sign up and you’ll be sent a free fundraising kit and details of your personal fundraising page.

By getting involved, you’ll be helping Macmillan Cancer Support do whatever it takes to support people living with cancer. Almost one in two of us will face cancer in our lifetime – but the experience isn’t the same for everyone. Right now, the care people receive can depend on who they are, where they live or whether they have other health conditions. Macmillan is working to change that, making sure everyone gets the best possible support, whoever and wherever they are.

Let’s be honest though, not everyone has the time to bake from scratch or owns a superior coffee brewing set-up. The good news? Running a successful coffee morning doesn’t need to be complicated, time-consuming or costly. With just a little planning – and some smart shopping – you can keep things simple, stress-free, and delicious.

One of the easiest ways to take the hassle out of your event is by turning to your local supermarket, especially when it comes to coffee. Proving you don’t need to fork out for premium brands to serve something tasty, supermarket own-brand coffees are great value and often surprisingly good quality.

From rich ground coffees to quick and convenient instant brews, supermarkets offer a variety of own-label options to suit every taste. Whether you’re after something bold to serve with chocolate cake or a smooth, mellow brew to complement a classic Victoria sponge, there’s a budget-friendly supermarket option out there that fits the bill.

To help you pick the cream of the crop, we’ve been busy putting supermarket own-brand coffees to the test. So, whether you’re an experienced host or getting involved for the first time, read on to discover our top coffee buys, that are both affordable and full of flavour.

How we tested

We tried whole bean, instant, decaf and even coffee bags to find the best java in the supermarket ( Sarah Jones )

With the help of two discerning coffee connoisseurs (each with varying preferences), we tested a wide range of supermarket own-brand coffees – including beans, ground, instant, and even coffee bags – from major UK retailers like M&S, Waitrose, Morrisons and Sainsbury’s.

We tried a mix of standard and premium lines, and each coffee was prepared following the packaging instructions. For whole bean coffee, we used a coffee machine (the Sage barista touch impress) on the same espresso setting each time and ground variations were brewed using a moka pot. Meanwhile, instant coffees were mixed with hot water at the recommended ratio, and coffee bags were brewed in freshly boiled water for the specified time.

All coffees were tested black to appreciate the full flavour experience before adding milk and sugar to taste where appropriate. We then assessed each coffee against a number of factors, such as aroma, flavour, aftertaste and value for money.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sarah Jones is IndyBest’s assistant editor and has years of experience writing and editing shopping content across food and drink, kids and home appliances. So, it’s fair to say she knows a thing or two about finding quality products, whether that’s a fancy new coffee machine or gifts for a loved one. For this round-up, Sarah combined her love of a good brew with her shopping expertise to steer her selection of the best supermarket own-brand coffee.

The best own-brand supermarket coffee blends for 2025 are:

Best coffee beans – M&S Fairtrade Italian coffee beans, 227g: £3.20, Ocado.com

– M&S Fairtrade Italian coffee beans, 227g: £3.20, Ocado.com Best instant coffee – Waitrose gold roast instant coffee, 100g: £3.50, Waitrose.com

– Waitrose gold roast instant coffee, 100g: £3.50, Waitrose.com Best ground coffee – Morrisons organic ground coffee, 227g: £3:30, Morrisons.com

– Morrisons organic ground coffee, 227g: £3:30, Morrisons.com Best decaf coffee – M&S Fairtrade gold decaf instant coffee: £3.50, Ocado.com

– M&S Fairtrade gold decaf instant coffee: £3.50, Ocado.com Best coffee bags – Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Italian style coffee bags x 10: £3, Sainsburys.co.uk

