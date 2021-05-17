After a year of residing almost exclusively at home, it’s hardly surprising that sales of caffeinated drinks have skyrocketed – the Food Foundation reported that supermarkets made an additional £24m in tea and coffee sales in June last year.

But now coffee shops are back open, you may be tempted to reignite your love affair with a barista-made flat white. And while this is all well and good, what if we told you that you can get the same quality at home with a pod coffee machine, but for a fraction of the price?

The benefits of having a machine at home are numerous – notably the fact you don’t need to leave the house to get your caffeine fix on a Monday morning before a day of WFH.

While they don’t always come cheap, with some costing more than £1,000, the pods cost in the region of 60p, meaning it’s a far cheaper option than going to your local for a cup of Joe. Plus, it offers you the chance to try a range of different coffee varities, thanks to the different capsules on offer.

As these machines are an investment purchase, we’re constantly keeping an eye out for deals and discounts on high-end machines. And you don’t need to be a coffee expert to know that Nespresso is one of the leading at-home brands.

The brand is one of our favourites, having featured in our guides to the best espresso machines and best pod coffee machines, so we can vouch for its products’ reliability and quality. And the spring sale is unmissable with the price of its vertuo machines being slashed by up to £100.

But that’s not all – if you buy a new machine in the spring sale, you’ll also receive 50 complimentary coffee capsules, two months’ free coffee credit and a free aeroccino milk frother – a whopping bundle for anyone looking to secure a barista-style coffee at home.

The vertuo appliances are Nespresso’s latest coffee machines and comprise all the benefits of its standard machines, but also offer the choice of five cup sizes worth of coffee (from a 40ml espresso shot to a 414ml large mug) thanks to its new pods.

If you’re looking to up your at-home coffee game, read on for how you can ensure you’re making the most of the spring sale.

Nespresso vertuoplus coffee machine: Was £179, now £99, Nespresso.com

This is a top-of-the-range bit of kit, as proven by the fact it featured in our review of the best pod coffee machines. “If you’re not a creature of habit when it comes to your coffee and you like different styles and quantities of brew, then this Nespresso machine can provide you with everything from a single espresso to a longer drink, as well as everything in between,” noted our writer.

“Incredibly easy to use, simply make sure you’ve got the right-sized coffee cup for the drink that it’s making and then press a button. The machine even neatly dispatches the used pod into a waiting container at the back of the machine,” they added.

You’ll also receive 50 free coffee capsules, two months worth of coffee credit and a complimentary milk frother, worth £50. It’s a truly unmissable deal.

Nespresso vertuo manual: Was £219, now £119, Nespresso.com

Similarly to the vertuoplus coffee machine above, this model boasts being able to make five different styles of coffee, from a single espresso to longer drinks, all at the touch of a button. With a host of different capsules (from 59p, Nespresso.com) available from Nespresso, you’ll never be short on choice. Nab this machine now to make sure you benefit from the spring sale bundle – after all, who’d say no to free coffee?

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine: Was £149, now £109, Nespresso.com

Another big hitter with us at IndyBest, this model featured in our guide to the best espresso machines, with our writer noting how easy it is to use. “The water heats up within seconds, so all you need to do is pop a pod in the top and press one button to enjoy your espresso – or more. Each pod is programmed so the machine automatically understands the length of the coffee, and produces your drink with a gentle whirring hum,” they noted.

If you’re concerned about the environmental impact of using a Nespresso machine, this one is fully recyclable, with 54 per cent of it also made from recycled plastic. Plus, the coffee pods are recyclable using Nespresso’s own recycling bags.

