Every renter wants to make their house feel like a home but making changes to its appearance can sometimes mean forfeiting your deposit when you move out. There is, however, a solution: Command strips.

The hero buy for everyone from university students to longterm renters, these ingenious sticky strips help you hang frames, small mirrors, wall clocks, prints and much more without leaving so much as a scratch on your walls.

There’s no need for a hammer or nails, with the damage-free design using clear adhesive that leaves no trace and the best part is that they can cost as little as £3.

Command strips have been reliably holding up our own art for years in various rented abodes, helping add personality to our four walls. Better still, they last ages, despite their compact size with many of our framed prints remaining mounted for more than three years.

If you’re looking to avoid any sticky situations with your deposit, here’s our ode to Command strips – and the best packs to buy.

Containing four pairs of Command strips, this pack is great for larger frames or wall mounts. With the ability to hold up a frame measuring 60 cm x 90 cm and up to 7.2kg, the strips work on various surfaces, from painted to tiled, metal and wood.

We use ours to mount framed pictures and prints, flat against the wall, with this eight-strong pack able to hold either two small frames or one large framed picture. Costing less than £4, they’re a steal. When removing the strips from your wall, make sure to do so slowly, as peeling them off quickly can cause weak plaster to pull off with it.

If your frame or clock has a hanging attachment, we recommend investing in the Command hooks. Just as reliable and long-lasting as the strips, the hooks let you hang wall art like you would with the aid of a nail and hammer. Again, ensure you remove the hooks slowly and carefully off the wall after use to avoid permanent damage.

