These are the affordable dehumidifiers under £100 to buy now

With autumn in full swing and temperatures rapidly dropping, here at IndyBest, we’re looking for ways to save money this winter amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Dehumidifiers were a hugely popular buy last year, as they can minimise the excess moisture in the air (causing damp and condensation) while also reducing lingering allergens and dust. And, during a podcast episode, MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis suggested that dehumidifiers are a cheaper alternative to tumble driers.

These energy-efficient appliances are extremely affordable to run, too, costing as little as 10p an hour, depending on the model’s size and power. They pull excess moisture from the air and collect it in a drip tray, before circulating dry air back into the room. Dehumidifiers can be used while you’re doing laundry, cooking or trying to minimise any fusty odours.

However, some are an investment purchase and require an initial outlay, as they cost upwards of £200. But the good news is we’ve found two IndyBest tried and tested models that are less than £100. Keep scrolling for everything we know about the Russell Hobbs and Black+Decker dehumidifiers to buy now.

Russell Hobbs RHDH1061G dehumidifier: £54.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This compact dehumidifier comes in grey or black, and it’s best suited for a room size of around 15m squared. The 14.6cm x 14.6cm x 22.8cm appliance has a 600ml water tank and weighs just 0.9kg. Plus, it doubles up as both a dehumidifier and air purifier, and includes an automatic shut-off function. The moisture extraction rate is 350ml per day, so it lends itself well to removing condensation rather than dealing with significant damp.

It was named “best for small space” in our review of the best dehumidifiers, where our writer said: “It’s really easy to use” and “so quiet that you don’t hear it running”, plus “it’s also a good option for your home office, as it will sit neatly on the corner of your desk”. With winter approaching, it’s worth knowing that they also noted: “For colder months, it has an auto-defrost function, so if the temperature drops below freezing, the inside of the dehumidifier will heat up to prevent the water from freezing.”

If you’re shopping with a larger space in mind, there’s also an option available suiting a 20m-squared room (£73.99, Amazon.co.uk), too.

(Black+Decker)

A 2l dehumidifier, this Black+Decker device can extract up to 500ml of moisture from the air per day. Key features include a digital display, which shows you the temperature and humidity level, and there’s a one-touch control button for ease of use, too. The 14.2cm x 24cm x 34.2cm model also comes complete with an air-purification function and UV light to target dust and allergens.

This dehumidifier was given four stars (out of five) in our review, where our tester said: “It’s perfect for small areas.” They added: “It has an automatic shut-off feature that will kick in once the water tank is full, so you won’t have to worry about leaks.”

Meanwhile, there’s a 900ml compact version (£39.99, Amazon.co.uk) for those browsing with a smaller space in mind.

