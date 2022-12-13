Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer.

While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.

With so many models on the market (and some on the pricey side), thankfully, budget-friendly retailer Aldi is selling a heated airer for just £40. Owing to its pocket-friendly price, it’s already sold out three times online this year – but will be back online from Sunday (18 December).

The coveted buy is one of the cheapest on the market and helps to supercharge your drying time while keeping costs down – welcome news, thanks to the cost-of-living crisis.

If this nifty household appliance has gone straight to the top of your wish list, here’s everything you need to know about the Specialbuy that makes easy work of your large loads.

Aldi heated clothes airer: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk – available from 18 December

Power: 230W

The large drying surface and 20 heated bars mean you can dry those bulky items such as bath towels and bedsheets, then simply fold it down and neatly pack it away once you’re finished.

Lightweight and easy to assemble, it’s ideal if you don’t have the budget or capacity for a tumble dryer. Eliminating those frantic dashes out to the garden to get your washing in before the heavens open, it’s a simple and practical way to dry your clothes.

But more than that, it’s also cost-efficient. With the help of Sus-it, an energy efficiency website for electrical appliances and products, we calculated that Aldi’s heated clothes airer will cost just 8p per hour to run.

Busy families and larger households will particularly benefit from the reduced drying time, enabling you to get through your huge load faster.

Available from 18 December

If you happen to miss out on snapping up Aldi’s budget buy, fear not, as there are plenty of other affordable heated airers on the market that don’t scrimp on quality.

Though pricier than Aldi’s airer, the Homefront electric heated clothes airer (£64.99, Amazon.co.uk) is still an affordable buy. “A slimline dryer that is ideal for smaller homes, this sleek heated garment airer resembles a standard bathroom towel rail and costs around 3p an hour to operate,” noted our review of the best heated airers.

