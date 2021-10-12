As temperatures fall and autumn kicks in, we’ll have to say goodbye to the luxury of drying our clothes outside.

No more clean, dry, fresh-smelling laundry in a couple of hours – that is, if like us, you don’t have space for a tumble dryer. Instead we’ll need to resort back to the good old fashion air drier.

But the good news is, budget-friendly retailer Aldi is bringing back its sellout heated clothes airer (£39.99, Aldi.co.uk) as part of its Specialbuys range, to help keep your washing pile small by ensuring a rainy day won’t ruin a clean load.

Costing just £39.99, it’s arguably one of the cheapest on the market and was a sell-out hit last year. Now, you have another chance to get your hands on one, as it’s coming to Aldi stores from 14 October. Act fast, however, as they’re only available while stocks last and already sold out online over the weekend.

Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the Specialbuy that makes easy work of your large loads.

Aldi heated clothes airer: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

The large drying surface and 20 heated bars with a wattage of 230 means you can dry those bulky items such as bath towels and bedsheets, then simply fold it down and neatly pack it away once you’re finished with.

Lightweight and easy to assemble, it’s ideal if you don’t have the budget or capacity for a tumble dryer.

Eliminating those frantic dashes out to the garden to get your washing in before the heaven’s open, it’s a simple and practical way of drying

Busy families and larger households will particularly benefit from the reducing drying time, too, allowing you to get through your huge load faster.

If you happen to miss out on snapping up one of Aldi’s budget buy, fear not, as there are plenty of other affordable heated airers on the market that don’t scrimp on quality.

Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best designs, Dry:Soon’s drying pod (£69.99, Lakeland.co.uk) seriously impressed our reviewer. They praised it for how compact it was when stowed away, its ease of set-up and quietness, as well as how incredibly light it was. For even speedier drying, the cover’s snug fit can be set to 30, 60, 90, 120, 150 or 180-minute slots.

Rivaling Aldi’s affordable airer, Dunelm’s dryer (£29.99, Dunelm.com) is under £30 and also made it into our round-up. “This is a brilliant option for anyone who wants to supercharge their drying times without sacrificing more space or spending more on electricity,” said our reviewer. They were further impressed by how sturdy it felt as well as its simple controls and ability to tweak its height.

Those looking to splash a bit more cash could try Black and Decker three-tier heated airer (£114.99, Amazon.co.uk), which our reviewer said is a brilliant option for families. “Its generously-sized shelves meant we could choose to hang our clothes or drape them flat across the heated rails, and it’s large enough to take a full load of washing – 15kgs, to be precise,” they added.

