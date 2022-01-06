With the depths of winter here and minus degree temperatures across the UK, we’ve said goodbye to the luxury of drying our clothes outside.

No more clean, dry, fresh-smelling laundry in a couple of hours – that is if, like us, you don’t have space for a tumble dryer. Instead, we’ll need to resort back to the good old-fashioned air drier.

Thankfully, budget-friendly retailer Aldi has once again brought back its sell-out heated clothes airer (£39.99, Aldi.co.uk) as part of its Specialbuys range, to help keep your washing pile small and ensure a rainy day won’t ruin a clean load during the warmer months.

Costing just £39.99, it’s arguably one of the cheapest on the market and was a sell-out hit throughout 2021. Now you have another chance to get your hands on one, as it’s back to buy online and in Aldi stores for the new year. Act fast, however, as stocks won’t last long.

Here, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the Specialbuy that makes easy work of your large loads.

Aldi heated clothes airer: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

The large drying surface and 20 heated bars mean you can dry those bulky items such as bath towels and bedsheets, then simply fold it down and neatly pack it away once you’re finished.

Lightweight and easy to assemble, it’s ideal if you don’t have the budget or capacity for a tumble dryer. Eliminating those frantic dashes out to the garden to get your washing in before the heavens open, it’s a simple and practical way to dry your clothes.

Busy families and larger households will particularly benefit from the reduced drying time, allowing you to get through your huge load faster.

If you happen to miss out on snapping up Aldi’s budget buy, fear not, as there are plenty of other affordable heated airers on the market that don’t scrimp on quality.

Earning the top spot in our round-up of the best heated airers, Dry:Soon’s drying pod (£79.99, Lakeland.co.uk) seriously impressed our reviewer. They praised it for how compact it was when stowed away, its ease of set up and quietness, as well as how incredibly light it was. For even speedier drying, the cover’s snug fit can be utilised for 30, 60, 90, 120, 150 or 180-minute drying periods.

While pricer than Aldi’s airer, the Homefront electric heated clothes airer (£54.95, Amazon.co.uk) is a still an affordable buy at around £50. “A slimline dryer that is ideal for smaller homes, this sleek heated garment airer resembles a standard bathroom towel rail and costs less than 2p an hour to operate,” our reviewer said.

Those looking to splash a bit more cash could try Black and Decker three-tier heated airer (£120, Currys.co.uk), which our reviewer said is a brilliant option for families. “Its generously-sized shelves meant we could choose to hang our clothes or drape them flat across the heated rails, and it’s large enough to take a full load of washing – 15kg, to be precise,” they added.

