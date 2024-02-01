Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Love or loathe it, vacuum cleaning is a task we all do regularly. But if you think the chore sucks (pardon the pun), you might be using the wrong appliance. Enter the Vytronix NIBC22 model. Boasting 45 minutes of run-time, a rechargeable battery and a cordless design, the bagless vacuum makes cleaning a(slightly) more enjoyable job.

Best of all, it’s currently reduced to less than £60 – making it nearly four times cheaper than Dyson’s most affordable model, the V8 (from £229.99, Dyson.co.uk). Plus, it transforms into a handheld hoover, helping you tackle hard-to-reach areas in your home.

Our household made the switch from a cumbersome bagged model to this nifty cordless vacuum six months ago and we haven’t looked back. Here’s why you should invest, too.

Vytronix NIBC22 cordless vacuum cleaner: Was £69.99, now £59.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Even at full price, this model is far cheaper than Dyson’s similarly lightweight cordless vacuums – although, it doesn’t deliver the same amount of power as the high-tech brand. From experience though, it does make work of mucky floors. The three-in-one design features a crevice tool, a detachable handheld function and a dusting brush for extra efficiency.

It charges quickly in between sessions, with a full three-hour charge giving you a run-time of up to 45 minutes – but a mere 15-minute charge is sufficient for a quick blast around a room. After cleaning, the 0.5l dust container can be easily emptied into the bin with the one-click emptying system.

If you need a bit more oomph, there’s a high-power mode, while the crevice tool and dusting brush help you tackle hard-to-reach corners in your home. Plus, it turns into a handheld vacuum by removing the main tube – perfect for staircases and smaller spaces.

A stellar alternative to pricier models, it does a great job of tackling dust and dirt, while looking just as sleek as more-expensive options.

