For anyone living in a small house or flat, drying laundry during the winter is a weigh up between using an energy-guzzling tumble dryer and a standard clothes horse that can leave damp garments lingering for days. But the best heated clothes airers offer a happy compromise.

While tumble dryers can dramatically speed things up, the appliances are expensive to buy and costly to run – on the other hand, budget-friendly clothes horses aren’t time-efficient. Heated clothes airers, like my favourite Dunelm model, are clever and energy-efficient – a true game changer for laundry day.

Already affordable to buy (most models start from around £40), they’re also inexpensive to run. And since moving into a small flat, I’m completely converted. Before using a heated airer, my laundry was either a pitiful sight in the corner of the room for days or I was forced to rely on the tumble dryer while watching my energy bills climb (a choice between damp clothes or damp spirits, you could say).

Now, my three-tiered heated airer can dry up to two loads of laundry in just a couple of hours, meaning there’s no constant airer-shaped eyesore in the flat. Hailing from Dunelm, the heated airer is one of the cheapest three-tier options on the market, too.

How we tested

The airer can hold up to 15kg of laundry ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

I’ve been relying on the Dunelm heated airer for more than a year now, using it for big laundry loads (think towels and bed sheets), as well as smaller items such as underwear, socks and tops. Considering how well the airer tackles all kinds of materials, from knitwear to cotton and satin, I’ve assessed how long it takes for clothes to go from damp to wardrobe-ready, as well as considering the appliance’s economical credentials. Here’s why you need to invest...