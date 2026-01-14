For anyone living in a small house or flat, drying laundry during the winter tends to involve deciding between using an energy-guzzling tumble dryer and a standard clothes horse that can leave damp garments lingering for days. But the best heated clothes airers offer a happy compromise.

Tumble dryers may speed things up, but they’re expensive to buy and costly to run. At the other end of the scale, budget clothes horses are affordable but far from efficient. But heated clothes airers – such as my go-to model from Dunelm – offer a smart, energy-efficient alternative and can be a genuine game-changer on laundry day.

Not only are they relatively cheap to buy, with most models starting from around £40, they’re also inexpensive to run. Since moving into a small flat, I’ve been completely converted. Before discovering heated airers, my washing would either sit forlornly in the corner for days, or I’d cave and use the tumble dryer while watching my energy bills creep up – a choice between damp clothes or damp spirits.

Now, my three-tier heated airer dries up to two full loads in just a couple of hours, meaning there’s no permanent airer-shaped eyesore in the flat. The Dunelm model also happens to be one of the cheapest three-tier heated airers on the market, making it even more appealing.

Read more: Best heated clothes airers, tried and tested

How I tested

The airer can hold up to 15kg of laundry ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

I’ve been relying on the Dunelm heated airer for more than a year now, using it for big laundry loads (think towels and bed sheets), as well as smaller items such as underwear, socks and tops. Considering how well the airer tackles all kinds of materials, from knitwear to cotton and satin, I’ve assessed how long it takes for clothes to go from damp to wardrobe-ready, as well as considering the appliance’s economical credentials. You can read more about my testing process at the end of this article.

Read more: Best dehumidifier, tried and tested