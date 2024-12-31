Jump to content
This cordless vacuum makes light work of chores – and is three times cheaper than Dyson’s

You’ll save yourself almost £200 by picking up this three-in-one model

Sponsored content by
Amazon logo
Daisy Lester
Tuesday 31 December 2024 15:17 GMT
The vacuum cleaner costs less than £60
The vacuum cleaner costs less than £60 (iStock/The Independent )

Love or loathe it, vacuum cleaning is a task we all do regularly. But if you think the chore sucks (pardon the pun), you might be using the wrong appliance.

Enter the Vytronix NIBC22 model. Boasting 45 minutes of run-time, a rechargeable battery and a cordless design, the bagless vacuum makes cleaning a (slightly) more enjoyable job.

Best of all, it’s just £60 – making it more than three times cheaper than Dyson’s most affordable model, the V8 (from £329.99, Dyson.co.uk). Plus, it transforms into a handheld hoover, helping you tackle hard-to-reach areas in your home.

Our household made the switch from a cumbersome bagged model to this nifty cordless vacuum six months ago and we haven’t looked back. Here’s why you should invest, too.

How we tested

This affordable vacuum was tested over a couple of months in a busy London houseshare. Tackling multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and two bathrooms, we used it for Sunday cleaning sessions, post-party clean up and after visits from the occasional dog. We assessed how powerful it was, how long the battery lasted and the charging time. Keep reading to see if it’s worth your money.

Vytronix NIBC22 cordless vacuum cleaner

cordless vacuumm .jpg
  • Best: Dyson alternative
  • Bagless: Yes
  • Charging time : 3 hours
  • Battery life: 45 minutes
  • Weight : 2.3kg
  • Why we love it
    • Sleek design
    • Cordless
    • Impressive battery life
  • Take note
    • Suction isn’t as powerful as more expensive models
    • Not that robust

This model is far cheaper than Dyson and Shark’s similarly lightweight cordless vacuums – although admittedly it doesn’t deliver the same amount of power as the high-tech brands, it cleans mucky floors effectively. If an area is particularly soiled, you may find you’ll have to go over the area a few times to rid it of dust and dirt, but at £60, that’s a small price to pay.

It quickly and easily transforms into a handheld vacuum by removing the main tube, which we found was perfect for staircases and smaller spaces, as well as quickly cleaning up crumbs in the kitchen. And there’s also a crevice tool and brush, which helped us tackle hard-to-reach corners in the home. Should you need a bit more oomph, there’s a high-power mode, which we found to be fairly efficient.

It charges quickly in between sessions, with a full three-hour charge giving you a run-time of up to 45 minutes – but a mere 15-minute charge is sufficient for a quick blast around a medium-sized room. We found the 0.5l dust container to be fairly small, so we had to empty it after each cleaning session, but this is easy to do.

A stellar alternative to pricier models, it does a great job of tackling dust and dirt, while looking just as sleek as more-expensive options.

  1.  £59 from Amazon.co.uk
Prices may vary
The verdict: Vytronix NIBC22 cordless vacuum cleaner

Not only does the Vytronix vacuum match the Dyson models in its sleek look and lightweight design, but the affordable alternative boasts impressive battery life and manoeuvrability from room to room. While the suction power isn’t as good as Dyson’s v8 range, considering that it’s three times cheaper, it’s well worth the investment if you’re in the market for an upgrade in 2025.

Looking for more recommendations? Check out these tried and tested air fryers

