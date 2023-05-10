Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dyson is continuing to push the technological boundaries of vacuum cleaners, and its latest cordless device, the gen5 detect, is touted to be the most intelligent sucker yet.

The latest Dyson machine features a fifth-generation hyperdymium motor that Dyson claims is smaller, faster and more powerful than its predecessor. With its suction motor working at 135,000rpm, it’s set to be the most powerful vacuum the brand has ever made.

Launching today (10 May), the gen5 detect appears to be a big step up from the Dyson V15 detect absolute (£629.99, Dyson.co.uk), which was released in 2021 and made it into our round-up of the best cordless vacuum cleaners. While the V15 can capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, the gen5 detect can trap 99.99 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns – that’s as small as viruses.

It’s not the first bacteria-busting gadget Dyson has launched this year. Last month, the brand announced the launch of its Dyson zone air-purifying noise-cancelling headphones, while, in March, it showed off a new air purifier that can humidify and cool rooms.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dyson gen5 detect and where you can buy the new premium vacuum cleaner.

Dyson gen5 detect absolute: £849.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

Like the Dyson V15 detect, the new gen5 detect vacuum cleaner features lasers to illuminate particles on the floor in your home, but has an updated system.

This features a re-engineered “fluffy optic” cleaner head that’s twice as bright and is fitted closer to the floor, helping you detect more particles over a larger surface area with the naked eye. The updated interface on the LCD screen additionally shows you when it’s time to move on.

There’s also a new design. It now comes with a built-in dusting and crevice tool inside the wand, helping you quickly switch between handheld and floor cleaning, plus it features a single button to power the vacuum, instead of a trigger. Altogether, it weighs 3.5kg and lasts 70 minutes on a full charge – that’s the longest battery life on any of Dyson’s cordless vacuum cleaners.

The motor also has a shorter shaft, with Dyson saying it “combined multiple parts into one”, allowing for a “more compact format, wrapped in a single piece of precision-moulded frame, to ensure maximum power efficiency”.

The gen5 also contains a fully sealed HEPA filtration system, trapping viruses in the machine and expelling clean air into your home. The 14 cyclones help remove dust from the airflow, so there’s no loss of suction either.

As expected, the Dyson gen5 detect isn’t cheap. It costs £849.99, almost £200 more than the Dyson V15 detect, but it does a lot more, too.

There are two different models, but they both cost the same. The Dyson gen5 detect absolute comes in a purple/iron colourway and comes with a hair screw tool, a combination tool, a wall dock and charger.

The gen5 detect complete comes with the same accessories, but throws in a low reach adapter for free. The absolute comes in Prussian blue/copper and will only be available to buy from Dyson directly, while the absolute will be available to buy from third-party retailers, as well as Dyson itself.

