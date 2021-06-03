Although it might not feel like it right now, warmer weather is on the horizon. If you’re struggling to picture yourself enjoying barbecues and banishing your winter coat for good, the good news is that Aldi has got just the thing to get you in the mood for summer.

The budget supermarket has been on a roll when it comes to delivering summer-worthy buys this year, with a range of limited-edition deals in its Specialbuys section.

So far we’ve had the hot tub, tiki garden bar, pizza oven, fire pit and the famous egg chair, which has sold out countless times.

But, we think its latest launch has the potential to surpass all others in popularity – an authentic Slush Puppie machine.

The retailer is launching the gadget as one of its online-only deals, meaning shoppers won’t find it in the famous middle aisle of the supermarket.

Costing £54.99, the machine is being sold as part of a bundle that includes everything you need to make delicious drinks and is available to buy now.

As is the case with many of Aldi’s Specialbuys though, customers will have to be quick to avoid disappointment as once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Whether you’re looking for a way to keep your children entertained during the summer or want to make some adult-only vodka slushies for garden parties, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s Slush Puppie machine.

Fizz Slush Puppie machine bundle: £54.99, Aldi.co.uk – available now

(Aldi)

Thanks to Aldi, you can now have your very own Slush Puppie machine in your own home.

The bundle contains everything you need to make your own slush drinks including the machine, which can make 1l of the ice-cold treat and gives you the option of either fine or coarse slush.

It also includes cups, straws and a pack of four different flavoured syrups – blue raspberry, strawberry, cola and lemon and lime. Simply add your drink mix, turn the machine on, then pour out your ice-cold slushies.

If you missed your chance to get your hands on a Slush Puppie machine, the good news is that they are available to buy at other retailers.

(Menkind)

However, it’s worth noting that Aldi’s deal is the best we’ve spotted as most other stores sell the machines separately to the accessories. But, if you’re willing to splash a little extra cash, you can buy one right now at the following places:

Of course, if you do buy one of these individual machines, you’ll also need to invest in some flavoured syrups so you can make the colourful chilled drinks, and we’ve tracked down two different versions you can pick up now.

Slush Puppie syrup pack of 4: £14.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This pack is the same as the one included in Aldi’s bargain bundle. It contains four different flavours such as blue raspberry, strawberry, cola and lemon and lime.

Each bottle contains 180ml of syrup, which is enough to make 1l of slushie when mixed with 820ml of ice.

Slush Puppie syrup 2 pack: £14.99, Menkind.co.uk

(Menkind)

If you’re just a fan of the blue raspberry and strawberry flavours, then why not pick up this pack from Menkind.

The bottles are larger at 500ml each, which contains enough syrup to make up to 3l of slush.

