If hassle-free dinners are the way to your heart, then I might have found you a new kitchen hero – and it’s mini. The latest launch from Instant Pot is a pint-sized multi-cooker that is perfect for solo diners and students.

The soon-to-be saviour of busy households or bustling university halls, this new appliance is a space-saving – and surprisingly stylish – version of the brand’s bestselling Instant Pot multi-cooker.

Combining hands-free cooking and various functions (think baking, air frying, slow cooking and pressure cooking) into one speedy appliance, Instant Pot appliances regularly rival the likes of Ninja and Philips in IndyBest’s expert reviews.

Now, the kitchen gadget giant has shrunk all the best bits of the Instant Pot classic into the new mini version, so those cooking for less and students can get in on the action.

Here’s everything you need to know – including how to buy the new Instant Pot mini.

Instant Pot classic mini 3.8L multi-cooker Cooking with the Instant Pot mini is as easy as selecting the function and time, before handing the rest of the dinner duties over to the pot. When it comes to deciding on your dish, there are seven different functions to choose between, including pressure and slow cooking, sautéing, steaming, and even making eggs. The mini version also has the keep warm function, which our tester Lesley Jones described as “a real game changer for busy families who may not all be eating at once”, when reviewing the Instant Pot duo seven-in-one multi pressure cooker. This all comes together to bring you one-pot pasta or a curry quickly. While it’s compact, the 3.8l pot can make up to four portions, so students and solo diners can meal prep for a busy week. Plus, the inner pot, lid and accessories are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is as easy as cooking. When inspiration inevitably wanes, the Instant connect app showcases easy, healthy and tasty meals with step-by-step recipes to try with the Instant Pot mini. Plus, you can save four recipes using the preset buttons, so dinnertime favourites are all at your fingertips. On top of speed, Instant Pot claims to use 80 per cent less energy, so it’s a great kitchen swap for those looking to save on bills this winter. The new Instant Pot mini multi-cooker is out in three colours – soft blue, sleek black and fresh white – so you can choose a shade that matches your kitchen. What to know Capacity : 3.8l

3.8l Functions : Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, egg, yogurt and keep warm

Pressure cook, slow cook, sauté, steam, egg, yogurt and keep warm Presets : Four

Four Cleaning : Dishwasher-safe stainless steel inner pot, lid and accessories £79 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

