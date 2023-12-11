Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

From the coffee purist who prefers their morning brew made black and only with freshly ground beans, to the cappuccino drinkers and Hotel Chocolat velvetiser converts, anyone who likes their hot drinks will have a preference. For me, if it’s coffee, it’s got to be a milky.

While I tend to plump for an oat milk latte or a cappuccino in a coffee shop (with the occasional mocha), I wouldn’t usually have the luxury of drinking a frothy coffee while I’m at home. I’ve historically used a generous splash of oat milk, straight from the carton, and left it at that. Now though, I’m a little more picky, and when I crave an elevated coffee, I reach for the Lavazza MilkEasy milk frother.

Not only is it fairly inexpensive, as far as milk frother’s go, but it’s also super compact and uncomplicated. All three modes can be selected with just one button and it can be used for making hot or cold milk-based drinks, as well as hot chocolate.

I find that it does the job when I use a barista-style plant-based milk and it also produces the creamiest, densest foam with full fat milk when I make cappuccinos for family members. Even better, it’s currently on sale, so you can now enjoy a homemade, barista-worthy drink for less.

Lavazza a modo mio MilkEasy frother: Was £69, now £48.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Lavazza)

Using an easily removable magnetic whisk to whip up your milk of choice, the modo mio frother is compact and unobtrusive, taking up very little space in my kitchen, which makes it a wise choice for anyone who’s strapped for cupboard or worktop space. Because of its small size, it’s best suited for making drinks for one or two people at a time and it’s incredibly easy to get to grips with. The frother features just one button which you use to select any of the three settings that allow you to make frothed hot milk, frothed cold milk, and hot milk, fast and without any faff.

What’s more, it managed to land the top spot in our roundup of the best milk frothers, where it was put to the test every day for a week and produced results that were “consistently top-notch, with rich, dense foam.” Our tester also went on to add that it was super easy to clean, and happened to be one one of the quietest milk frothers they tried.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For more deals on kitchen appliances, try the links below:

This Russell Hobbs mini chopper is a gamechanger – here’s why