Salter’s alternative to Hotel Chocolat’s £100 velvetiser has been reduced to £30

‘Tis the season for snuggling up and avoiding the cold outside world. At IndyBest we strongly believe that treating yourself is a vital survival tactic for these cold winter months. We also believe, however, that treating yourself shouldn't involve breaking the bank. So we've been keeping our eyes out for any sweet treat deals that are sure to keep you cosy inside and out.

Hot chocolate is simply a must this time of year. But in recent years our taste buds have certainly evolved beyond the sad powdery sashes and scalding hot water combos. Now we look for something dreamier, a creamier drink if you will. Something to look forward to rather than settle for, and at home hot chocolate makers are the key to just that.

Whether it is milk frothing perfection you're after, chocolate melting expertise or a clever barista-grade machine to cut back on your coffee shop trips, then there is a great selection of machines out there to suit everyone's tastes, and budgets. So if forking out almost £100 isn't your style, then never fear. Salter’s chocolatier hot chocolate maker looks to be a great alternative to the well-known Hotel Chocolat’s velvetiser. While we’re yet to test it, we predict it’ll deliver good results, but it’s also less than £30, thanks to it being reduced at Amazon right now.

Salter the chocolatier hot chocolate maker: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

The Salter chocolatier has a lot more going for it than just the price alone. The clever machine can be used for hot chocolate making, of course. Simply add your desired hot chocolate mix, whether it powder, flakes or chunks of Cadbury’s (a personal favourite) and top off with your chosen water or milk, plant-based or cow and use the handy touchpad to begin the chocolatey magic.

Alternatively, if you don't have a permanent sweet tooth, the machine can also be used as a barista-grade milk frother for your regular cup of Joe, giving you that coffee shop effect right in your own kitchen. The machine is also very versatile thanks to its hot and cold options, meaning you can enjoy frothy beverages all year round no matter the weather – making it even better value for money.

We also appreciate the cordless nature of the machine, making it easy to store and use wherever you require your chocolate dosage, whether that's at your desk or in the bath – we don’t judge. Embrace your inner Willy Wonka as Salter encourages you to be adventurous, trying out a range of flavour combinations like adding a pinch of chilli, orange zest, mint, almond, coconut or matcha.

Snap it up while you can, because at 40 per cent off right now at Amazon, this magic machine is sure to be a sell-out.

