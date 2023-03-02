Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

There was so much tension in this week’s episode of Dragons’ Den, you could cut it with a knife. Five sets of entrepreneurs entered the den this week, with two of them walking out with a deal.

While the episode started fairly quietly as the dragons found themselves silenced by brothers Damien and Sebastian Harris, who impressed the investors with their motorcyclist fashion brand Bobhead. the energy in the den certainly reached fever pitch when the last two founders walked into the room.

Matcha energy drinks startup PerfectTed got one of the first clean sweeps of the series. The dragons’ enthusiasm for the product embodied the infectious energy of its founders and the tasty, natural drink they were serving up.

As well as Bobhead and PerfectTed, we also saw the founder of a nude nail gel and nail polish brand battle hard in the den, while the founder of a DIY gizmo struggled with his numbers, and another business owner accidentally called the dragons “Fobbits”. Here’s where you can buy all the products seen in tonight’s episode.

PerfectTed matcha energy drink: £1.70, Hollandandbarret.com

(PerfectTed)

Full of beans and youthful energy, founders Marisa Poster and Teddie Levenfiche served up their matcha energy drink brand PerfectTed in the den. It was a clean sweep for the founders, who received offers from all five dragons, with Steven Bartlett and Peter Jones winning the negotiations.

Launched in 2021, PerfectTed is a sparkling on-the-go matcha energy drink, flavoured with real fruit. The company says the drink keeps you energised for twice the length of time coffee does, improves your focus and is packed with antioxidants.

There are three different flavours – apple raspberry, said to be sweet and tart; pineapple yuzu, which has a tropical citrus flavour; and pear ginger, which has a sweet ginger kick. The company also sells ceremonial-grade matcha powder. PerfectTed currently has a Dragons’ Den bundle deal on its website for £45. It comes with two cans of each flavour, as well as a matcha starter kit, featuring a 30g matcha powder sachet, an electric whisk and a scoop.

You can also buy single 250ml PerfectTed cans from Holland & Barrett (was £2.29, now £1.70, Hollandandbarret.com), Planet Organic (£2.29, Planetorganic.com) and a six-can variety pack from Amazon (was £14.99, now £13.52, Amazon.co.uk). The energy drink also launched in Tesco stores this week.

Bobhead biker apparel: Bobhead.co.uk

(Bobhead)

Lifestyle brand Bobhead founders Damian and Sebastian Harris got the dragons revved up when they rode into the den on their motorbike, with all of the dragons full of praise for the quality of Bobhead’s garments. In the end, the duo successfully secured the backing of Peter Jones and Touker Suleyman.

Launched in 2019, Bobhead is based in Lancashire and makes apparel designed by bikers for bikers. The brand has a range of stylish and affordable apparel that it says suits the average, modern-day biker.

Bobhead sells everything from leather jackets, helmets and casual shirts to hoodies, rucksacks and accessories. Sara Davies’s favourite black leather jacket (£159, Bobhead.co.uk) is one of the more expensive items, but if you want to look as cool as Davies, it comes in sizes small all the way up to 6XL.

Buy now from Bobhead

(Matey Measure)

Steve Capon and Mark Sheahan entered the den with a little gizmo called the Matey Measure. A self-described marmite product, it’s aimed at builders and DIYers. While Deborah Meaden defended the pair from an almighty grilling from Touker Suleyman, Matey Measure failed to secure investment.

Launched in 2020, the Matey Measure is a device that is designed to sit on top of a tape measure, to help you get precise and accurate measurements around corners and recesses. Capon actually featured in an Independent article in 2020, as a founder who started a business on eBay during the Covid-19 lockdown.

You can buy the Matey Measure at a number of places online, including eBay (£9.99, Ebay.co.uk), The Range (£12.99, Therange.co.uk), Amazon (£13.95, Amazon.co.uk) and from Matey Measure’s store on Gadget Stand (£9.99, Gadgetstand.com).

Télle Moi nail gels and polishes: From £6.99, Tellemoi.co.uk

(Télle Moi)

Natel Allen’s gels and nail polishes were applauded by Steven Bartlett and Deborah Meaden – the latter butted heads with Touker Suleyman once again this episode, when the fashion mogul likened the Télle Moi branding to a fake product being pedalled on Oxford Street. While the dragons appreciated what Allen was trying to do, most of them thought it was too small a business for them to jump on board.

Launched in 2019, Télle Moi makes vegan, nude-coloured gels and nail polishes for all skin tones and shades. Hand-crafted by Allen herself, the independent brand has 24 glossy, quick-drying hues.

There are 16 different shades of nail polish, all costing £6.99 each, and 28 different gel polish colours, starting from £8.99. Télle Moi also sells nail-care products and accessories, as well as gift boxes and starter kits.

Buy now from Télle Moi

(Fobbit)

It was an awkward start for Peta Seymour, founder of the do-it-all device, who accidentally said “Good afternoon, Fobbits”, instead of “Good afternoon, dragons”. While Peter Jones was having far too much fun joking about having the same name as Seymour, her Fobbits were sadly relegated to the montage slot this episode, and she didn’t receive any investment.

The Fobbit is a nifty little keyring gadget that helps you complete everyday tasks. You can use it to find the end of Sellotape, scratch lottery tickets or parking permits, split open food packets, lift ring-pulls on food cans and drink cartons, puncture microwave meal films, and attach to kids’ clothes to help them with zipping up. A single Fobbit usually costs £2, but there’s currently 50 per cent off on the Fobbit website.

Buy now from Fobbit

