Koh surface starter kit
- Fragrance-free: Yes
- Eco-friendly: Yes
- Key ingredients: Potassium hydroxide
Koh’s surface starter kit contains an atomiser spray bottle, a pack of four cleaning cloths, a pack of four diamond sponges and, of course, the brand’s universal cleaner. Aiming to provide all the essentials you need for an effective and eco-friendly clean home.
Sustainable, thanks to the products being free from chemical nasties and harmful toxins – plus coming with refillable, reusable and recyclable tools to help keep this cleaner cost-effective and planet-friendly. The universal cleaner is made up of potassium hydroxide (less than 0.5 per cent) and purified water, so it’s eco-friendly and effective at cleaning your home. Even the rest of the kit is as planet-friendly as possible, with part of the atomiser spray bottle made from recyclable HDPE and the universal cloths made from recycled PET.
We tried this cleaning kit on everything from kitchen countertops to the oven door, to see whether it was up to the task of eradicating the most stubborn of stains. The most effective method, we found, was to spray both the surface and either the cloth or the diamond sponge – to ensure an extra-thorough cleaning session.
At first, we did find it hard to remove the top from the spray bottle, so bear this in mind when ordering your surface starter kit. However, it was worth the twisting and tugging as we really liked how the universal cleaner could be used on everything, from tiles to the toilet; from wood surfaces to the sofa cushions. The key with the cleaning liquid, according to Koh, is to leave the cleaner on the surface you’re attempting to clean for up to five minutes before starting to scrub. What was also super handy was that Koh has rough guidelines for how long to leave the cleaner on each surface, depending on which it is that you’re cleaning. The cloths are also labelled for different areas of the home, which helps when you’re frantically cleaning before guests come over.
It certainly gave us back some time that we usually spent scrubbing away – instead just having to wait for the cleaner to settle before starting to scour and wipe. We were also impressed at the fragrance-free aspect of the cleaning liquid, as this meant there was no light-headedness when we were cleaning more than one surface at a time (tiny-flat problems). Not only were our surfaces left shiny and sparkling clean but even smudges, smears and specks of dust were removed after cleaning with Koh.