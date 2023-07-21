Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Let’s face it, cleaning is not exactly high on our list of enjoyable tasks. However, unfortunately, it is a household job that simply has to be done.

However, despite us wanting to keep a clean home, we have to consider what cost this can have to the planet. Many cleaning products contain harsh and toxic chemicals, while others such as spray cleaners, could contribute to air pollution as well as causing those in the same airspace to breathe in toxins.

Household brand Koh is all about simplifying the tougher jobs – removing the complexity of cleaning, as well as the chemical nasties. There’s no reason why a successful clean can’t be a sustainable one, with the brand aiming to provide a solution for a clean house and planet.

When it comes to surfaces, this starter kit from Koh is supposed to have you covered, working to help you keep things at home clean without affecting the environment.

But what makes this different to the other surface cleaners on the market right now? The ones that are probably in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. As usual, we’re on hand to test things out, so we can tell you everything you need to know.

How we tested

It was really hard to do but, upon ordering our Koh surface, we did our best to not reach for the duster and dishcloths and let things settle a bit, in preparation for a deep clean upon delivery. We cleaned a variety of surfaces – from the kitchen countertops to the inside of our oven door – to properly evaluate how the cleaning kit worked across different materials.