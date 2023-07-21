Jump to content

More
Koh starter kit review: Can this sustainable universal surface cleaner really tackle it all?

From ovens to sofas, ditch the dirt with the help of this cleaning kit

Amira Arasteh
Friday 21 July 2023 14:25
<p>We let the dust settle and gave up cleaning for a while, so we could really put this product through its paces </p>

(Koh)

Let’s face it, cleaning is not exactly high on our list of enjoyable tasks. However, unfortunately, it is a household job that simply has to be done.

However, despite us wanting to keep a clean home, we have to consider what cost this can have to the planet. Many cleaning products contain harsh and toxic chemicals, while others such as spray cleaners, could contribute to air pollution as well as causing those in the same airspace to breathe in toxins.

Household brand Koh is all about simplifying the tougher jobs – removing the complexity of cleaning, as well as the chemical nasties. There’s no reason why a successful clean can’t be a sustainable one, with the brand aiming to provide a solution for a clean house and planet.

When it comes to surfaces, this starter kit from Koh is supposed to have you covered, working to help you keep things at home clean without affecting the environment.

But what makes this different to the other surface cleaners on the market right now? The ones that are probably in the cupboard under the kitchen sink. As usual, we’re on hand to test things out, so we can tell you everything you need to know.

How we tested

It was really hard to do but, upon ordering our Koh surface, we did our best to not reach for the duster and dishcloths and let things settle a bit, in preparation for a deep clean upon delivery. We cleaned a variety of surfaces – from the kitchen countertops to the inside of our oven door – to properly evaluate how the cleaning kit worked across different materials.

Koh surface starter kit

  • Fragrance-free: Yes
  • Eco-friendly: Yes
  • Key ingredients: Potassium hydroxide

Koh’s surface starter kit contains an atomiser spray bottle, a pack of four cleaning cloths, a pack of four diamond sponges and, of course, the brand’s universal cleaner. Aiming to provide all the essentials you need for an effective and eco-friendly clean home.

Sustainable, thanks to the products being free from chemical nasties and harmful toxins – plus coming with refillable, reusable and recyclable tools to help keep this cleaner cost-effective and planet-friendly. The universal cleaner is made up of potassium hydroxide (less than 0.5 per cent) and purified water, so it’s eco-friendly and effective at cleaning your home. Even the rest of the kit is as planet-friendly as possible, with part of the atomiser spray bottle made from recyclable HDPE and the universal cloths made from recycled PET.

We tried this cleaning kit on everything from kitchen countertops to the oven door, to see whether it was up to the task of eradicating the most stubborn of stains. The most effective method, we found, was to spray both the surface and either the cloth or the diamond sponge – to ensure an extra-thorough cleaning session.

At first, we did find it hard to remove the top from the spray bottle, so bear this in mind when ordering your surface starter kit. However, it was worth the twisting and tugging as we really liked how the universal cleaner could be used on everything, from tiles to the toilet; from wood surfaces to the sofa cushions. The key with the cleaning liquid, according to Koh, is to leave the cleaner on the surface you’re attempting to clean for up to five minutes before starting to scrub. What was also super handy was that Koh has rough guidelines for how long to leave the cleaner on each surface, depending on which it is that you’re cleaning. The cloths are also labelled for different areas of the home, which helps when you’re frantically cleaning before guests come over.

It certainly gave us back some time that we usually spent scrubbing away – instead just having to wait for the cleaner to settle before starting to scour and wipe. We were also impressed at the fragrance-free aspect of the cleaning liquid, as this meant there was no light-headedness when we were cleaning more than one surface at a time (tiny-flat problems). Not only were our surfaces left shiny and sparkling clean but even smudges, smears and specks of dust were removed after cleaning with Koh.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Koh surface starter kit

While this product immediaely seems pricier than most cleaning products, it’s important to remember that this kit from Koh also includes the atomiser spray bottle, a pack of four cleaning cloths and a pack of four diamond sponges, as well as the universal cleaner. You might have to regularly replace the cleaning liquid itself but the bottle, cloths and sponges can be reused again and again.

If you’re looking to switch to a more sustainable method of cleaning, as well as taking a closer look at the chemicals inside the cleaning products you’re using, this surface cleaning kit from Koh could be for you. You’ll be seriously impressed with the shine on your surfaces after a deep clean with this kit.

