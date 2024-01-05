The Oodie, grey
- Size range: One size
- Colourways: 43
- Why we love it
- Cocooning
- Insulating
- Comes in a range of colours and prints
Oodie’s designs are one size fits all. I was initially dubious about this claim, owing to my 6ft stature but, thanks to the oversized design, it was sufficiently cocooning without feeling too heavy or cumbersome when moving around the house. Ideal for working from home or pottering around, the blanket hoodie is complete with long sleeves (there are cuffs for insulating heat), an oversized hood and a practical front pouch for your phone or hands.
Soft to the touch, and even softer inside, the hoodie is finished in a plush flannel fleece fabric with a warm sherpa-fleece-lined interior. The effect of this double lining is an enveloping warmth that rivals blankets, electric blankets and even radiators.
Large enough to curl your legs under on the sofa, yet sufficiently fitted to get on with your day, it’s certainly more acceptable than wearing your dressing gown past midday (though still far off appropriate for dashing to the shops or running errands, in our humble opinion).
The hoodie is a real working-from-home saviour – I’ve barely switched on the central heating this winter, and much of that is down to the Oodie. Plus, it comes in more than 40 finishes, colourways and patterns for you to choose from, with matching styles for kids.
If you need even more reason to invest, there’s currently 40 per cent off Oodie blanket hoodies in the brand’s January sale.