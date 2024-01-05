Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From households to individuals and businesses, the cost of living crisis is still affecting many of us. This means we are looking for ways to keep costs down and live more economically in a climate of soaring energy bills. My household is one of many in the UK to feel the effects of the rising costs – and in a bid to keep costs down as the temperature plummets, my housemates and I have been embracing a new way to stay warm this winter: blanket hoodies.

For the uninitiated, this phenomenon is essentially a wearable blanket with sleeves, a hood and jumper-esque pockets. Lauded as an alternative to turning on the central heating, these blanket hoodies have (naturally) gone viral on TikTok (#blankethoodie has more than 75m views, while market leader #theoodie has more than 59m).

While other means to keep warm on a budget necessitate at least some energy usage – whether its an electric blanket or plug-in portable heater – a blanket hoodie requires none at all (unless you go for a nifty heated one). This means you won’t spend a precious penny after your initial investment. In short, it’s no surprise the whole world, myself included, seems to be going mad for them. So, to persuade you it’s also worth your investment, here’s my ode to Oodie.

How we tested

We’ve owned an Oodie for more than a year, wearing it while working from home and catching up with TV in the evening. Considering the wearability, quality, warming credentials and value for money of an Oodie blanket hoodie, here’s our full review.