Oodie’s blanket hoodie keeps me warm without turning on the central heating

This TikTok-viral hooded blanket is being lauded as cold-busting and cost-effective

Daisy Lester
Friday 05 January 2024 16:50
<p>Even money expert Martin Lewis has reccomended wearable throws</p>

Even money expert Martin Lewis has reccomended wearable throws

(The Independent)

From households to individuals and businesses, the cost of living crisis is still affecting many of us. This means we are looking for ways to keep costs down and live more economically in a climate of soaring energy bills. My household is one of many in the UK to feel the effects of the rising costs – and in a bid to keep costs down as the temperature plummets, my housemates and I have been embracing a new way to stay warm this winter: blanket hoodies.

For the uninitiated, this phenomenon is essentially a wearable blanket with sleeves, a hood and jumper-esque pockets. Lauded as an alternative to turning on the central heating, these blanket hoodies have (naturally) gone viral on TikTok (#blankethoodie has more than 75m views, while market leader #theoodie has more than 59m).

While other means to keep warm on a budget necessitate at least some energy usage – whether its an electric blanket or plug-in portable heater – a blanket hoodie requires none at all (unless you go for a nifty heated one). This means you won’t spend a precious penny after your initial investment. In short, it’s no surprise the whole world, myself included, seems to be going mad for them. So, to persuade you it’s also worth your investment, here’s my ode to Oodie.

How we tested

We’ve owned an Oodie for more than a year, wearing it while working from home and catching up with TV in the evening. Considering the wearability, quality, warming credentials and value for money of an Oodie blanket hoodie, here’s our full review.

The Oodie, grey

  • Size range: One size
  • Colourways: 43
  • Why we love it
    • Cocooning
    • Insulating
    • Comes in a range of colours and prints

Oodie’s designs are one size fits all. I was initially dubious about this claim, owing to my 6ft stature but, thanks to the oversized design, it was sufficiently cocooning without feeling too heavy or cumbersome when moving around the house. Ideal for working from home or pottering around, the blanket hoodie is complete with long sleeves (there are cuffs for insulating heat), an oversized hood and a practical front pouch for your phone or hands.

Soft to the touch, and even softer inside, the hoodie is finished in a plush flannel fleece fabric with a warm sherpa-fleece-lined interior. The effect of this double lining is an enveloping warmth that rivals blankets, electric blankets and even radiators.

Read more: An expert-led guide to energy-efficient kitchen appliances

Large enough to curl your legs under on the sofa, yet sufficiently fitted to get on with your day, it’s certainly more acceptable than wearing your dressing gown past midday (though still far off appropriate for dashing to the shops or running errands, in our humble opinion).

The hoodie is a real working-from-home saviour – I’ve barely switched on the central heating this winter, and much of that is down to the Oodie. Plus, it comes in more than 40 finishes, colourways and patterns for you to choose from, with matching styles for kids.

If you need even more reason to invest, there’s currently 40 per cent off Oodie blanket hoodies in the brand’s January sale.

The verdict: The Oodie

A cost-effective way to stay warm this winter without causing your household energy bills to soar, Oodie’s coveted blanket hoodie lives up to the hype. After your initial investment (which is even smaller, thanks to the brand’s seasonal sale), you won’t spend a penny in your bid to bust the cold. Better still, Oodie’s non-restricting design lends it just as well to working from home as it does to chilly evenings in front of a box set.

From an electric design to a two-in-one style, we’ve rounded up all the best blanket hoodies

