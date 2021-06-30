The weather is slowly but surely picking up and summer feels like it might just be beginning to show its face. And what better way to spend a sunny afternoon than alfresco dining with a good old fashioned picnic?

If you’ve already secured everything you need for a trip to the park, including a picnic blanket, canned cocktails, hayfever relief and maybe even a portable table with wine holders, you’re well on your way to having a great day out.

But if you’re looking to seriously elevate your alfresco dining experience, we’d recommend a ready-made picnic hamper, and you’d better not forget about your four-legged friend when it comes to planning your day at the park.

Luckily, we’re here to bring some good news to you and your furry pals: M&S has just launched a picnic hamper for your pooch, and it even includes a treat or two for you.

Inside the tote bag, which features line drawings of cute doggos, you’ll find two dog toys, three different types of treats and best of all, two G&T tinnies for you. If this sounds like the ideal gift for you or a fellow dog lover, read on for how you can get your hands on one now.

M&S treats for you and your dog gift bag: £30, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

Your furry friend has undoubtedly provided company and companionship during the past year and a half, so to make sure they’re enjoying alfresco season as much as you, this new hamper is the answer.

Included within the tote bag, which features a pattern we’re obsessed with, is two dog toys (one in the form of a sandwich and the other a rather apt gin and tonic design) and three bags of dog treats. But, that’s not all, there’s also a family biscuit selection and two G&T tinnys for you to enjoy.

If you want to send it to a dog lover, you can add a personalised message. And it’s currently available for delivery from 1 July. The perfect gift for any Cancer baby.

