Let’s face it, no one actually enjoys ironing. It’s one of those inevitable facts of life that comes with owning clothes. But as much as it can be a pain, so is wearing creased garments. The best way around this domestic dilemma is to get a really good iron. One that takes all the hard work out, does the job the first time around and reminds us that ironing doesn't have to be such a chore.

Whether you need something that will make light work for your work shirts, can trust with your delicates, or get through your bed sheets, a hardworking iron is a must-have. When it comes to finding the perfect one, it’s important to look for a model that is both happily affordable and well-reviewed. That’s where we come in.

True to form, we’ve tested out the top irons and found our champion, which now happens to be reduced by 49 per cent at Amazon. That’s what we call some steamy success.

Russell Hobbs power steam ultra steam iron: Was £69.99, now £35.95, Amazon.co.uk

This Russel Hobbs iron has a lot more going for it than just its tempting price. Taking the top spot in our review of the best irons, our tester raved about its performance. “For hard-to-banish wrinkles and creases, this iron was hard to beat,” they noted. “It saw off stubborn creases easily, and the tapered tip was fab at getting into tight corners. School shirts looked brand new after a going over with this power steam machine – and the button groove meant minimal fuss when ironing,” added our tester.

The anti-drip, anti-scale and self-cleaning functions were some of our writer’s favourite features, meaning you can iron with confidence knowing there will be no spills or dramas. What’s more the variable and vertical steam functions allow you to control and adjust the humidity, direction and power of steam with a literal click of a button. Thanks to the smooth glide ceramic soleplate, the iron dances over clothes with ease, requiring very little elbow grease to get your desired result.

Should you need any further convincing to invest in it, it’s reduced by a whopping half-price at Amazon now. Prepare to let this humble appliance make light work of your creased clothes.

