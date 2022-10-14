Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Vacuum cleaners are such housework heroes, but their cumbersome size can turn the chore into a full-on workout. This is where handheld vacuum cleaners come in.

Handheld vacuum cleaners are smaller, which lends them to convenient clean ups when you’re not planning on bringing out the full-size big guns. Being lightweight and cordless, they’re ideal for cleaning upholstery and hard-to-reach places, such as the car, curtains or inbetween the sofa cushions.

Don’t be fooled by their size either – these little vacuums can pack quite a cleaning punch, thanks to their powerful motors and battery life, which might be longer than you’d expect for such a small machine.

Among our favourite leading brands – such as Dyson and Eufy, to name a few – you can buy one of these handheld helpers from IndyBest tried-and-tested brand Shark but, at £129.99, Shark’s offering doesn’t come cheap.

While we’ve sung the brand’s praises multiple times – including in our edit of the best cordless vacuum cleaners – if you’re after something cheaper with similar features, we’ve spotted a lookalike handheld vacuum for less than a third of the price. Enter: Beldray’s revo handheld vacuum.

As part of Aldi’s Specialbuys middle aisle, the Beldray cordless vacuum costs just £39.99, which is a saving of £90, compared with Shark’s option. It is available to buy elsewhere, but this is the cheapest we’ve seen it. So, if you’re keen to clean crumb-covered countertops and dusty car seats, read on for everything you need to know.

Beldray revo handheld vacuum: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Beldray’s handheld vacuum cleaner is cordless and comes complete with countertop charging base. The device has an impressive run time of 15 minutes stretching up to half an hour, which we expect would differ depending on use of the boost function. However, this is actually longer than Shark’s run time of eight minutes.

You’re not losing out on capacity here either, because both Beldray’s and Shark’s vacuums hold 100ml, while the Beldray features a HEPA filter and a crevice and brush tool for corners and narrow spaces. It’s lightweight too, weighing 890g.

Designed to be left on the countertop, Beldray’s model measures 21cm x 7.8cm x 40.2cm, so finding somewhere to store it shouldn’t be too much of a headache.

If you would rather stay with one of the leading brands, and are happy for your bank account to take the hit, here is everything you need to know about Shark’s cordless handheld vacuum.

Shark cordless handheld vacuum WV200UK: £129.99, Sharkclean.co.uk

Promising serious suction power, Shark’s model boasts a high-efficiency motor and lasts for up to eight minutes on one charge, after using the quick-charge base. There are two accessories for tailoring your clean – a duster crevice tool and multi-surface pet tool for keeping upholstery fluff-free, which makes this a great option for animal-lovers. Once full, the dust cup can be emptied using a simple button press, while the removable filter is said to be a doddle to clean.

