If you’re preparing for a spring clean over the bank holiday weekend, you may want to consider investing in a new vacuum cleaner to make sure you’re getting the job done to a high standard.

With an increasing number of models available, it can be difficult to find out which one is right for you and your household – our buying guide is a useful place to start.

As a rather costly purchase, it pays to keep an eye out for the very best deals. And, luckily for you, we’ve just spotted that Currys PC World has slashed the price of one of its most popular cleaners: Shark’s handheld vacuum. It’s a firm favourite among the cleanfluencers of Instagram, including Mrs Hinch.

The queen of clean, whose real name is Sophie Hinchcliffe, has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to keeping your home tidy, so if she’s touting a product, we listen. And she’s been known to rave about this particular model countless times in the past thanks to its ability to clean hard-to-reach spots.

But the Shark WV251UK handheld vac is also one of our favourites, receiving high praise in our review of the best thanks to it being ideal for quick clean-ups. So, much like Mrs Hinch, we can vouch for its reliability. If you’re looking for a hardworking machine that will make light work of your household cleaning, this could be the one for you.

Read more:

SharkWV251UK handheld vacuum cleaner: Was £179.99, now £129, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If the queen of clean, Mrs Hinch, is touting a product, you know it’s going to be a good’un. But, what if we told you that this device also wowed our writer in our review of the best handheld vacuum cleaners?

This model is “wonderfully lightweight”, which makes it easy to wield in a cramped car or to reach above head height for a spot of cobweb clearance, noted our writer. Plus, they found emptying the dust cup to be no problem at all. The best thing of all, though, is that the model also comes with two batteries, so you can keep them both charged and therefore double the working time of this efficient machine.

With nearly 30 per cent off, this is a great time to buy a new vacuum to help you clean up any mess without the hassle of bringing out the big guns. It’s also currently on sale at Currys for the same price (was £179.99, now £129, Currys.co.uk).

