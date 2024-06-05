Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, advice and interior inspiration Get our weekly Home and Garden email for tips, and interior inspiration SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

World Environment Day –celebrated annually on 5 June – is the UN’s flagship annual campaign that aims to raise awareness of worldwide environmental issues of all kinds – from marine pollution to overpopulation and global warming.

Last year’s event marked the campaign’s 50th anniversary and focused on solutions to plastic pollution. This year, the theme is land restoration (or #GenerationRestoration on social media), which is a rallying call for the protection and revival of ecosystems all around the world.

Land restoration refers to the process of preventing further degradation and rehabilitating degraded land, whether through reforestation and soil conservation or the protection of natural processes. This solution is essential for mitigating the causes and effects of climate change. Not only does it help sequester carbon dioxide but it helps ecosystems to thrive and biodiversity to flourish, providing a habitat for plants, animals and microorganisms.

According to UN data, at least 100 million hectares of healthy land is now lost each year. Urgent action is needed to de-escalate the crisis – particularly as land degradation has a socio-economic impact. Communities all around the world are suffering from droughts, water scarcity, lack of food security and natural disasters.

But the good news is that we can help to reverse the trends of land loss by reimagining our relationship with nature and acting now.

There are numerous ways you can also help with preventing, halting and reserving the degradation of ecosystems, and sustaining a healthy planet. From educating yourself on the effects of climate change and making small lifestyle changes to increasing the biodiversity in your garden, here's how you can do your bit and be part of #GenerationRestoration.​

WWF panda RPET foldaway bag: £4, Wwf.org.uk

open image in gallery ( WWF )

The statistics regarding our single-use plastic consumption are worrying – by 2050 there could be more plastic, by weight, than fish in our seas. And with scientists estimating that 8 million metric tonnes of plastic end up in our oceans each year, we must stop using single-use plastic bags. Instead, invest in a reusable, foldaway shopping bag that you can use time and time again.

The great thing about this one is that you’re not just saving four plastic bottles, you will also be supporting WWF – one of the world’s leading conservation charities that helps to transform the future of the world’s wildlife, rivers, forests and seas – as 100 per cent of all proceeds are donated back to the charity.

Buy now

Black + Blum stainless steel lunch box: £31.95, Black + Blum: £31.95, Black-blum.com

open image in gallery ( Black + Blum )

Another way to reduce your plastic consumption is by using reusable containers, be that for transporting lunch or keeping last night’s dinner fresh to reduce food waste. This Black + Blum lunch box took the top spot in our guide to the best lunchboxes, with our writer noting that it’s high quality and the fact it’s oven and freezer-safe, and surprisingly lightweight. A real winner.

Buy now

Circular&Co. reusable coffee cup: £15.95, Circularandco.com

open image in gallery ( Circular&Co. )

A staggering 2.5 billion single-use coffee cups are thrown away every year in the UK, according to the latest figures. On top of this, less than one per cent of these cups are then recycled, as, while these coffee cups can technically be recycled, it’s a little tricky. So, what’s the solution? A reusable coffee cup. This Circular&Co took the top spot in our review, where our tester said: “Tackling waste on more than one front, the brand takes single-use coffee cups and recycles them into reusable ones. Paper cups are shredded and mixed with recycled plastic from plastic cups and lids. When you no longer need the cup, it can be 100 per cent recycled, to close the circle.”

Buy now

'The Bee Book' by Charlotte Milner, published by Dorling Kindersley Ltd: £10.97, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( iStock/The Independent )

Education and change starts with teaching kids, and this book is a great way to introduce children to the concept of conservation and biodiversity. The Bee Book will teach your little ones everything from the importance of bees to why they’re declining and what you can do to help. Suitable for children aged three and above.

Buy now

Green & Blue bees block: £54.88, Greenandblue.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Green & Blue )

On the topic of bees, we know that their numbers are depleting rapidly due to drought, habitat destruction, air pollution, global warming and the intensification of farming and increased use of pesticides. As pollinators, they play a large part in every aspect of the ecosystem and are vital to biodiversity. In a bid to save the bees, create your own bee hotel or buy this one from Green & Blue and provide a place for solitary bees to nest in your garden.

Buy now

Sophie Conran for Burgon and Ball ceramic apple bird feeder: £11.23, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Forty per cent of the world’s bird species are in decline, and one in eight is threatened with global extinction. Birds are an intricate component of key ecosystems, such as forests and the marine environment. Attract them into your garden with this bird feeder, and feed them plums, halved oranges, pears and other soft fruit, all of which make a safe, healthy and delicious addition to wild bird’s diet.

Buy now

Dame reusable pad set with dry bag: £35, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( Dame )

Each year, more than 3 billion single-use products are used by the UK’s menstruating population alone. The resulting disposal equates to some 200,000 tonnes of waste a year. The best alternative is a reusable sanitary towel like this pack from Dame. “The pads are surprisingly thin and discreet, and we found they stayed in place after being secured using the poppers. Meanwhile, the absorbency wowed us for a day-long fresh feeling,” our tester said in their review of the best reusable sanitary pads.

Buy now

Abel and Cole small fruit and veg box: £17.50, Abelandcole.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Abel & Cole )

Organic farming helps to create healthy living soil that is more resistant to drought, floods and consequently the impacts of climate change. Similarly, farmland provides essential habitat for wild plants, which offsets the loss of biodiversity. Supporting local, organic food producers is a great way to help, and Abel & Cole’s fruit and veg boxes are a favourite.

A certified B-Corp, its commitment to supporting British farmers and prioritising the environment is at the heart of the company’s ethos. Not only does eating locally sourced food help farmers, but it also reduces your carbon emission – offsetting the average 1,500 air miles it takes for fresh food to get onto your plate.

Buy now

MUD Jeans relax rose jean: £110.62, Mudjeans.com

open image in gallery ( Mud )

The fashion industry is a major contributor to global carbon emissions, pollution, water contamination and mass extinction, along with many other elements that hinder a healthy planet. With the EU textile industry generating an estimated 9.35 million tons of waste per year, we suggest buying from brands that do things more ethically. While ethical fashion does cost more, this does reflect the true cost of using materials that are less damaging to the environment, safer factories, and high eco-credentials.

A firm favourite in our IndyBest round-up of sustainable denim brands, MUD Jeans saves 92 per cent water, 62 per cent CO2 and uses 47 per cent less land (to grow cotton) for each pair of jeans made. It also gives customers the option to rent a pair of jeans with its lease scheme for £6.82 per month. Circular fashion at its best.

Buy now

'The Future We Choose: Surviving the Climate Crisis' by Christiana Figueres and Tom Rivett-Carnac, published by Bonnier Books Ltd: £8.09, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Written by Christian Figueres, former UN executive secretary for climate change and Tom Rivett-Carnax, a senior political strategist for the Paris Agreement – this book explains how we must approach the climate crisis, as well as the need for urgent action. Empowering in its practical approach, while also remaining optimistic, this should be on everyone’s reading list if you want to learn more about the effects of climate change.

Buy now

TedEd earth school: Ed.ted.com

open image in gallery ( TedEd )

Educating you or your children on the impacts our everyday activities and movements have on the environment is an important step to ignite change. Initiated by United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and TedEd, earth school teaches everything from animals and global warming to underwater farms. Quest 12 explores the importance of biodiversity and is well worth the watch.

Buy now

