New year, new you? Well, landing just in time for a wardrobe revamp, the January sales will soon be in full swing. Whether you’re looking to banish those seasonal blues with a little retail therapy or invest in the designer bag on your wish list, there will be plenty of savings to start the year off on a high.

One of three big sales during the year – the other two being Black Friday and Boxing Day – the January sales see retailers and brands slashing their prices on 2022 stock to make room for new lines.

From high-street heroes such as Zara, Mango, Cos, Arket and H&M to designer discounts courtesy of Matches Fashion, Net-A-Porter, Ssense and Selfridges, the January deals can see discounts of up to 70 per cent. Plus, some retailers have sales that last the entire month.

Beyond the fashion savings, it’s also your chance to save across homeware, mattresses, tech, beauty and appliances, thanks to sales from the likes of John Lewis, Selfridges, Argos, Currys and, of course, Amazon.

Ahead of the main event kicking off on 1 January, here, you’ll find everything you need to know about the January fashion sales, from what deals to expect to how long the sales last.

When do the January fashion sales start?

As the name suggests, the January sales start on 1 January. Unlike Black Friday, most retailers stick with this start date – but you could find early deals in the Boxing Day sales, which kicks off on 26 December.

When do Boxing Day fashion sales end?

The Boxing Day sales start and end on 26 December but, last year, Zara was the exception to the rule – with the high-street store kicking off its sale on Christmas Day at 9pm on the app and 10pm on the website.

How long do the January fashion sales last?

Kicking off on 1 January, many of these sales continuously add new items and increase discounts throughout the month. How long the sales last and the reductions included depend on individual retailers and brands, and we’ll be keeping you updated with the best deals as they drop.

January sales vs Black Friday: Which is best?

Owing to the fact most of the same brands and retailers take part in both Black Friday and the January sales, the two events are just as well-known and anticipated as each other. This also means we can expect most of the same savings from favourites such as Zara, Mango, Net-A-Porter, Missoma and more.

What were the best deals in the January sales in 2022?

Matching their Black Friday sale, Asos offered up to 80 per cent off clothing, gymwear, accessories and more, on brands such as Nike, Adidas and New Balance. We also saw up to 70 per cent off Scandi fashion labels H&M and & Other Stories, including 30 per cent off this down coat (£85, Hm.com).

There were more winter savings over at Arket and Marks and Spencer, which both had up to 50 per cent off menswear and womenswear. Elsewhere, at Next you could save 50 per cent on men’s and women’s clothing.

Over at Net-A-Porter, you could save on designer goodies from the likes of Prada, Miu Miu, Reformation and Ganni, with a saving of almost £100 on this Ganni oversized striped poplin shirt (£105, Net-a-porter.com) and more than £600 off a Stella McCartney the frayme zipit small faux shearling shoulder bag (£665).

If you were looking to dazzle going into the new year, Monica Vinader had up to 40 per cent off fine jewellery, with a highlight being £60 off this pair of gold hoops (£150, Monicavinader.com).

