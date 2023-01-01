Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

You may have only just finished sifting your way through the Boxing Day sales but a new discount day has also landed: New Year’s Day means the start of the January sales.

There are savings to be enjoyed on everything from top tech and home appliances to household essentials at Amazon, but some of the best savings we’re seeing today are across our favourite fashion and jewellery brands. The likes of Selfridges, Marks and Spencer, John Lewis, All Saints and Monica Vinader – to name just a few – have impressive sales today.

Should this all sound a little overwhelming, fear not, as the IndyBest team will be on hand throughout the entire sale event, with advice on the best deals to secure this sales season.

To learn more about the January clothing sales – and find some of the best discounts to snap up – continue scrolling, as we have all the details below.

Best fashion January sales 2023

All Saints suede dalby biker jacket: Was £319, now £178.40, Allsaints.com

(All Saints)

The sale season is an excellent time to invest in key pieces for your wardrobe, such as this beautiful suede biker jacket from All Saints. Featuring two lower pockets and minimal metal hardware, this soft suede design is a classic. The brand is also still offering an extra 20 per cent off sale items, and this saving of just over £140 is pretty impressive.

Buy now

Hush Gracey pink knit jumper: Was £99, now £49, Hush-uk.com

(Hush)

Keep chic and cosy with this knit jumper from Hush. At the moment, it’s a bit of a steal with £50 off in the sale. It’s lovely and fluffy to keep you cosy, while the open back detail makes it perfect for transitioning from day to night. Woven with metallic fibres, this jumper is a great way to add subtle sparkle to your outfit and wardrobe, plus the bright colour means you can wear it right through spring.

Buy now

M&S mens straight fit authentic jeans with hemp: Was £35, now £12, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

Made with natural hemp fibres for hardwearing durability, this pair of jeans make a great choice for winter. The straight fit design and subtle fraying details keep the jeans contemporary, and they’re dyed with only pre-reduced indigo to reduce water and chemical use in production. The £23 saving is enticing, especially when you consider that you can wear this pair all year round.

Buy now

Monica Vinader gold-plated vermeil sterling silver huggie earrings: Was £85, now £42.50, Selfridges.com

(Selfridges)

Part of Selfridges’ Project Earth edit, these Monica Vinader earrings are 18 carat and made from recycled yellow gold-plated vermeil and 100 per cent sterling silver. Fastening with a push-back design and with a cross-over detailing, these huggie-style earrings are perfect for everyday wear. Half price in the Selfridges sale, they are a good buy if you’re looking to add more classic pieces to your jewellery box.

Buy now

H&M single-breasted teddy jacket: Was 69.99, now £35, Hm.com

(H&M)

Wrap up warm this winter in this soft and snug teddy coat from H&M, which is nearly half price this sale season. Relaxed in fit with wide notch lapels and button detailing, this fluffy jacket will keep you cosy from day to night. It’s also easily paired with both jeans or something smarter so you can dress it up or down.

Buy now

New Look high ankle pull on chelsea boots: Was £36.99, now £22, Asos.com

(Asos)

Asos’ sale is in full swing with many discouts to pick up, and today you can enjoy 40 per cent off this pair of off-white boots from New Look. The flat and chunky soles makes them comfortable for all-day wear, whether you’re sporting them to the office or out and about. With zip-side fastening and an elasticated insert, your feet can remain supported and secure, while the black side panel detail and contrasting sole keeps them looking stylish.

Buy now

When do the January sales start?

True to its name, the January sales start on, you guessed it, 1 January. Unlike Black Friday sales, which crop up earlier and earlier each year, the January sales start date is a little more cemented. However, it does come hot on the heels of the Boxing Day sales, so many brands and retailers might simply extend their deals from 26 December through to January.

How long do the January sales last?

Officially launching on New Year’s Day, the January sales can last for the entire month. However, this is subject to the discretion of individual brands and retailers, but we will be right here to keep you updated on the latest deals and the final days to shop them.

Which is better, Boxing Day or January sales?

With the two sales being so close to one another, we tend to see similar – if not identical – deals during both events. From fashion to TVs, kitchen appliances and beauty, we will see further deals dropping from brands and retailers throughout January.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Read more on January sales 2023:

Best deals in the January sales 2023 – top offers on Apple AirPods, Lego, Dyson and more

Best mattress deals in the January sales 2023– the best offers from Simba, Silentnight and more

Best deals in Amazon’s January sale 2023 – the best offers on Nintendo Switch, Echo dot speakers, TVs and more

Best tech deals in January sales 2023 – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best deals here

Best air fryer deals in January sales 2023– from Tower to Tefal, these deals are anything but hot air