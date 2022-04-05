The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Four adorable kid’s plush chairs just dropped at Aldi and we wish they were in adult-size
An owl, elephant, bunny and dinosaur make quite the line-up
We’re back again raving about the Aldi specialbuy section. But we know we’re not alone in our love for the surprising finds that drop every Thursday and Sunday from the budget supermarket.
So far we’ve seen hot tubs, fire pits, pizza ovens and a whole host of garden furniture added to the famous middle aisle, but of course it is the gift that keeps on giving with new gems to be found on a weekly basis.
This week we’re treated to some adorable plush animal chairs perfect for kids’ bedrooms, and we just wish they came in adult size too. The Aldi plush animal chairs are nothing new, with a narwhal, lion, monkey and sloth all included in the last round of designs that are now sadly out of stock, but this lot are just sweet enough to take the edge off that sadness.
From an Easter themed bunny to a delightful dinosaur, we’re sure these would make a great gift, birthday present or just a sweet addition to freshen up any kid’s bedroom.
Just take a look below at the four new buys below.
Read more:
Plush bunny animal chair: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk
Just in time for Easter, this seasonal-themed bunny makes for a great gift for any non-chocolate loving kids. Just like a super-sized toy, we’re sure thousands of kids would love to have this in their rooms. The neutral colour also works well in most spaces and isn’t too in-your-face for any parents with an eye for interior design.
Plush dinosaur animal chair: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk
In an adorable muted green this dinosaur is much more fabulous than ferocious. Its non-slip base, which the other two designs also have, stops it from skidding on smooth floors and the soft filling is great for curling up on.
Plush owl animal chair: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk
Straight out of a picture book, this animated owl brings back some serious nostalgia and we’re sure your little ones will love it. As with the other two chairs, it’s suitable for 18-months and up, as obviously it doesn’t provide too much support for anyone younger. The colourway works great with most coloured rooms, and it’s even light enough to carry round to grandparent’s or child minder’s houses for that home-like feel.
Plush elephant animal chair: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk
Last but not least, an adorable elephant joins the line-up, and being the favourite animal of countless kids it would be sorely missed otherwise. Super sweet in design, the chair is a firm favourite here at IndyBest, judging on looks alone.
