While Easter and chocolate may go hand-in-hand, and your child’s highlight may be collecting as many eggs as humanly possible for them to carry, have you considered avoiding the dreaded sugar-high, sticky fingers and chocolate smeared jumpers by opting for a non-chocolate gift for the kids?

Firstly a non-chocolate gift will last longer than five minutes, seeing you way beyond Easter Sunday, and secondly there’s no energy crash when the sugar starts to wear off. Win, win.

We went on the hunt for the best seasonal gifts that celebrate spring, incorporating traditional Easter motifs such as fluffy rabbits, cracking eggs and adorable ducklings alongside pieces that honour nature.

Our round-up comes in the shape of toys, clothes, books and puzzles, all without a sugar kick but bucket loads of highs.

Scoring plenty of points were the gifts that captured the mini receiver’s attention, and saw little ones returning to them time and time again, but we also searched for gifts that would help to educate or inspire creativity.

We also appreciate that these holidays come at a cost, so we’ve catered to different budgets too.

Janod magnetic carrot rocket A carrot-shaped rocket... now we've seen it all. How fun is this take on French toy brand Janod's signature magnetic rocket? A lovely wooden toy stacking toy, kids will love assembling the orange carrot-shaped rocket, becoming familiar with the magic of magnets, and blasting this little rabbit astronaut into space. Developing motor skills along the way, this is designed for those aged two to six years old and we're confident will be cherished way beyond the Easter break. Personalised ivory bunny soft toy Any little one will be happy for this plush bunny to hop into their lives. Unbelievably soft, take this toy to the next level by personalising one of its floppy ears, choosing from one of six thread colours, and the best bit? There's no extra cost for personalisation (up to 14 characters). A truly unique gift that is perfect for Easter snuggling and beyond. Farm animal finger puppets A pig with a bow tie, a bunny clutching a carrot, and a beaming sheep... this five pack of farmyard animal finger puppets is a creative way to teach your little one about friends of the farm. Pop them on your fingers and tell your own Easter-inspired story! Sylvanian Families hoppin Easter set Sylvanian Families have been bringing joy to our homes for more than 35 years, and the popularity of the animal figures has no signs of waning. The word Sylvan means "of the forest" and the brand has three values at its heart: nature, love and family, and isn't that what Easter means to us? This set comes with 12 pieces in total, including a sweet snow rabbit baby and plenty of accessories to create your own egg hunt. Bunny wraparound organic babygrow While your baby may be too small to understand Easter, there's no hard and fast rules against dressing your little bundle of joy in season-inspired get up. Available in four different sizes from newborn to six months, made from 100 per cent GOTS organic cotton this soft to the touch babygrow will keep your bundle of joy comfortable, while the Swedish brand's signature fold-down cuffs and extendable poppers means you'll hopefully get a little extra wear out of it. Melissa & Doug jumbo burrow bunny Everyone will want to give this jumbo bunny from Melissa & Doug a hug this Easter. This 21in-tall bunny, with pillow-like stuffing, is super soft to the touch and is complete with sweet face, long ears, and supersized floppy feet. Priced at just over £30 you get plenty of bunny for your buck too! Rabbit tales from nature Easter is the perfect time to learn about nature's springtime delights, and what more appropriate fluffy fried than the humble rabbit? This sweet board book by Magali Attiogbe, teaches little ones about a cute four-legged bunny, following its life in the wild through a simple story and engaging illustrations, little ones will love the cut out shapes in the pages. Dino-snore-us game This might not be quite the egg hunt you expected, but Orchard Toys' Dino-Snore-Us has launched just in time for Easter-themed activities. The perfect board game for those aged four plus, you can play with up to four players and we believe it's something the whole family will enjoy. The aim of the game is to take back all of your eggs that the T-rex has stolen, racing down the path to retrieve the egg without waking the sleeping dinosaur! The winner is the player with the most uncracked eggs in their basket at the end of the game. This board game is a great way to develop and practice numbers and counting, while having plenty of fun along the way. Infantino bath toy set of 4 sensory Easter duck bundle Invite Easter cheer into a baby or toddler's bath time with this four pack of spring-themed ducks. With lots of interesting textures, plenty of punchy colours and adorable little faces, this Easter gift is sure to make a splash. More stock is expected soon. Ochre floral embroidered cardigan (0 months – 2 years) Move over Christmas jumper, it's all about the Easter cardigan. The rich earthy ochre tone, complete with bursts of colour from the embroidered floral details and little bunny makes this a cute cardigan for baby's first Easter. With wooden effect fastening buttons, pocket detailing and 100 per cent cotton composition, this is a staple for baby's spring wardrobe. Noted eggling crack and grow Who said eggs need to be scrambled or boiled, in fact this seasonal gift will captivate young ones so much that they'll forget all about the chocolate. Kids will love nurturing their new egg, gently crack it open with a spoon, water it and leave in a sunny spot. Seeds should germinate and sprout with herbs in around three weeks and flowers will follow in about a week – so you'll need to remind kids that they'll need a bit of patience. Kids will love watching their little seedling take root and flourish. Kit & Kin grey hat Made from sustainable 100 per cent organic cotton, this chunky knit hat from baby brand Kit & Kin is just irresistible. The floppy bunny ears are simply adorable, while the soft cotton will keep baby's head warm and cosy all day long. The handmade side ties, keep it in place and we love the contrasting white ear interior – be sure to take a snap of your Easter baby, it's certainly one for the photo album. Wonderful wildlife children's puzzle A great gift for those aged five plus, this new 100 piece puzzle is just the trick for teaching little ones about the natural world around them. Let them spot the sheep, bunnies and butterflies in the sky. We love that it's not just about what's happening on the land, you'll also see tucked up beneath the vast green space that there are some furry friends too, including some dozing foxes. A lovely way to spend a few hours over the Easter break, and we're sure they'll be proud as punch once the puzzle's complete.

The verdict: Non-chocolate Easter gifts for children We love the silliness of Janod’s magnetic carrot rocket, made from wood it’s designed to last, and kids will simply love discovering the magical magnets as they build their own carrot-shaped rocket. Cadbury’s new Mini Eggs cookbook is cracking – here’s where to buy it in time for Easter

