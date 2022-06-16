8 best baby car mirrors to keep an eye on little ones while you drive

In line with UK safety laws, babies must travel in a rear-facing car seat until they’re 15 months old or 9kg in weight. But parenting is stressful enough without the challenge of not being able to see what’s going on in that seat, and feeling the urge to pull over at every cough, cry or weird noise.

Baby car mirrors are a clever solution that can help you to alleviate this concern while still keeping your concentration firmly on the road. Usually secured onto the headrest in front of your baby’s car seat, they offer a wide angle view of your little one so you’re able to keep a close eye on how they’re doing in your rear-view mirror (hopefully sleeping).

But not all car mirrors are created equal – the best ones will sit securely on the headrest and, once you’ve found that perfect angle, stay in place on even the bumpiest of drives so you don’t have to keep adjusting the straps every time you go somewhere.

Installation should also be easy. Most will come with ties or straps, with either buckles or Velcro, that wrap tightly around the headrest. Some brands are made from laser-cut acrylic, others are shatterproof glass, but all should be crash-tested and completely safe to have in your vehicle.

To help you choose, we’ve road-tested the best in-car baby mirrors that cover all these factors and more – from high street brands to more playful designs, these are some of the best options out there.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best baby car mirrors for 2021 are:

Best overall – Royal Rascals lockable baby car mirror: £11.99, Royalrascals.co.uk

– Royal Rascals lockable baby car mirror: £11.99, Royalrascals.co.uk Best high street buy –John Lewis Anyday car mirror: £12, Johnlewis.com

–John Lewis Anyday car mirror: £12, Johnlewis.com Best for distracting baby – Munchkin brica swing baby in-sight car mirror: £17.99, Boots.com

– Munchkin brica swing baby in-sight car mirror: £17.99, Boots.com Best for the complete package – Silvercross car safety travel kit: £50, Silvercrossbaby.com

– Silvercross car safety travel kit: £50, Silvercrossbaby.com Best fixed headrests – Bright Starts see & play auto mirror: £7.26, Amazon.co.uk

– Bright Starts see & play auto mirror: £7.26, Amazon.co.uk Best for a full view – Boots baby mega mirror: £13.99, Boots.com

– Boots baby mega mirror: £13.99, Boots.com Best for easy fit – Mamas & Papas in-car baby mirror: £16, Mamasandpapas.com

– Mamas & Papas in-car baby mirror: £16, Mamasandpapas.com Best for long drives – Taf Toys koala in-car play centre: £39.95, Amazon.co.uk

Royal Rascals lockable baby car mirror Best: Overall There’s a reason Royal Rascals’ car mirrors come in yellow as well as black – it means you can spot your baby quickly in the rear-view mirror without having to take your eyes off the road for more than a couple of seconds. We compared this product to the black version and really felt like it was easier to identify from the front seat. The family-run business has a whole range of mirror types, but we tested the new lockable mirror, which features a lockable ball joint to ensure it can’t be accidently knocked out of place. Simply set the perfect angle (it rotates 360 so that shouldn’t be a problem) and lock in position. Installation was certainly straightforward and the mirror offered a wide and clear view, and didn’t move when we drove over bumps. We also liked the feel of the frame – unlike some of the other plastic-framed mirrors we tried, it’s soft and feels super durable. Buy now £ 11.99 , Royalrascals.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} John Lewis Anyday car mirror Best: High street buy This large, shatterproof acrylic mirror has an adjustable buckle attachment that secures tightly over the backseat headrest and is really easy to fit. It’s a great size, and large enough that you’re unlikely to need to adjust the angle. That said, it also has a good amount of flex, so you’re able to get the best possible view if you need to. Our tester particularly loved the soft-touch frame and stylish grey colour. Overall, a great piece of kit for a great price. Buy now £ 12 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Munchkin brica swing baby in-sight car mirror Best: For distracting baby Parents love this bright and colourful mirror just as much as their little ones do. The adorable animals swing side to side with the motion of the car to keep baby soothed – it certainly worked for our tester, who reported that it kept baby distracted for a good 30 minutes before any tantrums. The padded frame is soft, and the addition of the textured felt leaves make it feel like a quality product, while the mirror itself gives you a crisp view of the back seat. A handy buy that provides entertainment for your little one and peace of mind for you. Buy now £ 17.99 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silvercross car safety travel kit Best: For the complete package This in-car mirror comes as part of a neat little bundle by pushchair and car safety giants Silvercross, which includes all the travel essentials you’ll need for travelling with your baby, such as sunshades and a car-seat protector. The rotatable convex mirror feels excellent quality – it has a sturdy plastic frame, foam padding at the back to protect your seat, and adjustable straps to hold it firmly in place on even the bumpiest of rides. Our tester found it really easy to adjust using the pivot, so you have a crystal-clear view of baby from the front. All-in-all, the price of this bundle may feel like a lot, but when you add up the individual items and realise the quality of the car mirror alone, it’s actually quite a bargain. Buy now £ 50 , Silvercrossbaby.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bright Starts see & play auto mirror Best: Fixed headrests Our tester loved the wide convex mirror, which offered a really clear view of baby in the back without distortion. Their little one enjoyed not only being able to see themselves, but see mum in the front, too. The colourful plush elephant (and bird, not pictured) will keep baby engaged, as will the vibrant colours and patterns around the mirror. There are three sewn-in loops at the bottom for you to attach baby’s favourite toys or teethers, too. And when it comes to compatibility, this mirror attaches to seats with or without a headrest. It also doubles-up as a great mirror for baby’s cot. Buy now £ 7.26 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Boots baby mega mirror Best: For a full view The easy installation was one of the biggest selling points of this mirror from Boots, but we were also impressed that it offered such a wide angle of baby in the back without blocking any rear visibility. It even works for cars that have fixed headrest-style seats – just use the lengthways securing belt and tighten firmly. For a high street mirror, we were really impressed with the size and the quality, not to mention the clarity of the mirror itself. The edges are soft-touch, and the lovely gentle padding on the back will also protect your headrest. Buy now £ 13.99 , Boots.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mamas & Papas in-car baby mirror Best: For easy fit It’s hard not to trust a brand like Mamas & Papas, a go-to for many first-time parents when they’re purchasing products for baby. Its own-brand car mirror is slightly pricier than some others on the high street, but it certainly does the job. The multiple attachments make it suitable for most vehicles, and we thought the convex mirror was great quality, offering really good visibility and a completely distortion-free image. It also has pretty good flexibility to allow you to get that perfect angle and the straps feel secure. Buy now £ 16 , Mamasandpapas.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Taf Toys koala in-car play centre Best: For long drives If the thought of taking baby on epic car journeys fills you with dread (and you wouldn’t be the only one…) cue Taf Toys’ in-car play centre, which not only has a baby safe mirror for rear-facing tots, but a host of soft activity toys, too. There’s a jingling kimmy koala, a crinkling rainbow and a rattling snail with teether attached, all of which can be adjusted to suit your baby’s height. We found it really easy to install – it simply attaches to the headrest using the adjustable Velcro straps. The mirror itself is smaller than some others but perfectly formed – it’s curved for maximum view and the clarity is excellent. Our tester’s little one loved the bright colours and fun sounds. The product is soft, snuggly and really great quality. The sound of the rattling as you drive might take some getting used to… but who cares when baby’s this happy?! Buy now £ 39.95 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}