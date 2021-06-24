13 best double pushchairs: Lightweight and durable buggies for all-terrains

When couples discuss expanding their families, one of the first things that comes up – other than “but we’ve only just started getting a full night’s sleep” and “more nappies?!” – is logistics.

Getting your brood from A to B is a daily task, so a double buggy is high on the list of purchases. The term “double buggy” covers any pushchair or pram that carries two infants, so they do vary a lot and are difficult to compare.

For this review we have selected the best of all versions such as side-by-side pushchairs and travel systems that convert to take a new baby, to demonstrate the options available so that you can make the best choice for your family.

The buggy boffins Cheeky Rascals have this advice to consider:

“It definitely pays to test drive (or test push) a few different models of double buggy if you can. How easy is it to manoeuvre? How robust does it look? Are you looking for a reversible seat unit (so your baby can be either rear or forward facing)? Is it easy to fold down and store, both at home and in the car?

"Are the brakes easy to operate and does the pram feel secure when stationary? Could you attach a buggy board to the back of it to aid tired toddler legs in future? What’s the overall wheel width of the pushchair and will this fit through your hallway or shop doors?”

With these questions in mind, we tested the best on the market, wheeling pairs of children over multiple terrains, looking for ease of use for parents, comfort for kiddies, value and durability.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Out n About nipper double V4 This all-terrain side by side buggy comes in a range of gorgeous, bright colours. The three wheels make it nimble and smooth to steer – we thought it felt like a sports car. The air-filled tyres handle all terrains with ease and it is perfect for getting some exercise with the little ones in tow – the front wheel locks so you could even take it for a jog. It’s super slimline too at 72cm, so you can zoom through all standard doorways. It weighs 12.8kg so is friendly on your back when lifting in and out of car boots. The reclining seats and sun canopies move independently for individual passenger comfort. It is suitable from birth but you can also buy a carrycot for the frame for very little passengers. We love the large storage and shopping pouches. A buggy with lots of top-end features for a mid-range price. Buy now £ 429.95 , Out n About {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mountain Buggy duet V3 pushchair We like that this double buggy can take two carrycots or two infant car seats, making it perfect for twins. It is super slim at 63cm but its seats are spacious and take toddlers up to a hefty 18kg, so it will last a good few years up until toddlers are four-years-old. The tyres are big and air filled, making it an all-terrain buggy and a smooth ride – you can even take it for a jog. We love how sturdy and versatile it is, we really could take it anywhere with ease. We assembled it easily and loved the one-hand folding. We also love the value – you get an excellent double buggy for less than the price of most single buggies. For countryside dwellers this really is one of the best options, we are big fans. Buy now £ 584.10 , John Lewis {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wave 2020 Once you are a seasoned parent, you will be able to spot a Silver Cross buggy a mile off. There is just something about them. The new “wave 2020’ is no exception, with its leatherette trim and elegant silhouette. We love naturally antibacterial bamboo fabrics. The best thing about this buggy is that it is 1kg lighter than the previous model and it uses zips – these make everything better in our opinion. It comes with a carrycot for newbies and seats that can be used separately or together so you are all set up as your family expands. The seat elevators ensure everyone has enough wriggle room, and there are 30 different configurations for the seats so you are bound to find the perfect one. We love how simple it is to fold and unfold and it steers like a dream. The material feels and looks luxurious and you don’t have to buy any sneaky extras, making this great value. You can also add a buggy board for a third passenger. Buy now £ 895 , John Lewis {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Oyster twin This double buggy is incredibly lightweight at 9.5 kg but feels super sturdy. The all-round suspension and puncture-proof tyres make for a smooth ride in town. Our little testers enjoyed a snooze on their outing. We love that the individual seats lie flat for tiny babies although we think it is best suited to toddlers who require less support. The individual baskets keep things well organised. It is a good value double buggy. Buy now £ 299 , Argos {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Thule urban glide 2 double This is a great choice for an active family. The 16in wheels handle all terrains and the front wheel locks for jogging. We found the hand brake useful and reassuring when we were going downhill. The suspension is great and the seats gave our little testers a safe and smooth ride. For a sturdy double buggy, we found it remarkably nimble, slim and easy to fold. It can be used from birth with the Thule bassinet or car seat adapter which are sold separately. Buy now £ 749.99 , Thule {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Donkey 3 twin seat and carrycot pushchair The bugaboo donkey 3 is the latest, improved evolution of the beloved pushchair. It now has lighter wheels, sleeker hardware and fabrics, an updated sun canopy, extra side pockets in the newborn carrycot and new handlebar grips and wheel caps. The fabric is super cosy. It is easy to switch the buggy from the mono setting to duo and is still slim and lightweight. The steering is a dream and we were able to manoeuvre the whole clan one handed. We love the flexible seating options – the kiddies can sit side by side or facing each other – and that it also comes with a carrycot, covering all bases. The big wheels can handle most terrains. Buy now £ 1496 , Mamas & Papas {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Joie aire twin stroller This stroller weighs a mere 11.6kg, which is music to our ears and backs. This may be because it has four wheels instead of the usual six, which helps with manoeuvrability but makes it better suited to pavement than off-roading. It is suitable from birth and the individual seats lie flat for newborn naps or sit up for curious toddlers. We love that the seat liners are reversible so that when the inevitable happens you can simply wipe them, flip them and keep on strolling. It is designed for an active family, with swivel wheels that lock if needed, and a strong aluminium chassis. The canopies are independent and have peekaboo windows for parental surveillance. We love how easy it is to fold and that it is free standing when folded to prevent topples. The basket is an excellent size and we like the fact that there is no divider between the passengers. We tested this buggy on twins, and they particularly loved the bar across the front which was ideal for attaching their toys to. Our favourite part is the price. Buy now £ 126 , Boots {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hubb duo We love how versatile this buggy is. With the duo seat, you can have toddlers facing the same or different ways, and use the duo seat with the bassinet for a newborn and older sibling. You can also use it with two Maxi-Cosi car seats or the newborn cocoons for twins. Whichever configuration you chose, there is plenty of room for both children, which isn’t always the case. It is easy to steer and takes well to urban settings. This pushchair is famous for its extra large shopping basket, which is extra handy when you have double the stuff to carry. The elasticated section keeps precious items safe. The secret storage pocket, clips for a cup holder and parasol and swivelling foam filled tyres are nice touches and the one-hand folding system is a dream. We love how comfy it is and that the harness isn’t too fiddly. The duo seat is an extra purchase, but it’s great if you love the Hubb and want to expand it. Buy now £ 639 , Quinny {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nuna the Demi grow tandem stroller This is an investment for forward thinking families. It is a single buggy with the capacity to expand to a double if and when the time comes. We love that you can use it in different configurations so you can find what is best for your family and adapt it as they grow. The pushchair is suitable from six months to three years or 15kg. A carrycot, sibling seat or car seat are all available separately and can be added on easily. We like that the pushchair seat and sibling seat can be either parent or world facing. The wheels can handle urban living and we love that it glides through doorways. Dual suspension lets you flip a lever to handle rougher or smooth terrain with ease. The cosy winter fabrics unzip to reveal summer mesh. We always love a UV protective sun canopy with a parent window to check everyone is still ok. It also has a huge, removable market basket. Buy now £ 800 , Kiddies Kingdom {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chicco echo twin stroller This side by side stroller is for newborns and toddlers up to three-years-old. It is lightweight and we love the umbrella closing system which is easy to use with one hand. We like that the leg rests and hoods adjust individually, in case one passenger nods off. We would recommend adding some extra support for new born babies. The carry handle is a nice touch, making it easy to transport when folded down. The seats feel nice and roomy, but the buggy is quite wide so not ideal for busy shops or long distances. This buggy is great value and easy to pop up and go – ideal for the nursery run. Buy now £ 199.99 , Amazon {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Indie twin We love all of the clever little details in this double buggy design. The bumper bars fold down to make the fold more compact, while the large basket has a compartment for the wheel pump to use on the pneumatic wheels. The seats also have sippy cup holders, and the hinge is gear assisted for easy folding. The seats adjust for infants, or you can clip car seats or a bassinet into the frame. We could go on. It is simple to fold and unfold and is so easy to manoeuvre we could push it with one finger. The material is luxurious, padded and hardwearing and the large wheels go from urban to rural without even waking anyone up, it is so comfy. It fits siblings or twins from birth to toddlerhood side by side with room to get through doors, and the sun canopy is humungous. We love that the soft, sturdy, breathable fabric is cosy and also made from 52 per cent recycled plastic bottles per stroller. This is a fantastic investment piece that will last. Buy now £ 699 , Bumbleride {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} iCandy peach double This is the sixth generation of the beloved single-to-double iCandy Peach. Suitable from birth to 25kgs, we love that when bought as a double pushchair, it comes with everything you need to set it up as a double buggy straight away. The double converter kit, carrycot and extra seat unit fabrics, elevators and car seat adaptors are all included as standard, so you can also clip the car seat straight in without waking little ones who have fallen asleep on the road. iCandy is known for its beautiful fabrics and this is no exception. We love that they are crease-resistant with SPF 50+ protection, maintaining a smooth silhouette on the canopy fold after fold, with no drooping over time. We also love that the seats can face both ways. The buggy has many easy one-handed capabilities and is even free-standing when folded. It is slim and so smooth to steer, even when fully loaded with kiddies. The huge shopping basket at the bottom is also not only easy to access but very useful if you have lots of stuff for two kids to transport. We loved that the handlebar goes up four notches too, which helps out the tallest and shortest of parents. The carrycots are a great sleep solution and are approved for permanent overnight sleeping plus have a soft luxury fleece lining, which feels super cosy. Buy now £ 1120.50 , John Lewis {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Familidoo air pushchair, twin This is a handsome looking stroller and feels strong and sturdy. It is also incredibly lightweight and folds down nice and small. It is only 79cm wide and you can collapse it with one hand. We love the handy travel bag and the fact it fits the weight restrictions for most airlines. The seats are suitable from birth and recline – our little testers nodded off on our trip to the shops, so that’s a good indication of comfort. The wheels can handle pavement and slightly bumpy roads. It is robust and we feel it will stand the test of time and several consecutive siblings. We love the separate shopping baskets – anything that helps us organise the endless stuff that accompanies our adventures is welcome. It also comes with a carry bag for extra storage. This buggy is incredible value. Buy now £ 190 , Cheeky Rascals {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Double pushchairs We use our buggies several times a day, so not only do they need to be easy to manoeuvre, they have to be easy to get everyone in and out of. We adore the nipper double because it made getting out and about a dream. Outings became easier and happier for both parents and children, which makes a big difference to life in general. We also love the Mountain Buggy for its go-anywhere versatility. For city dwellers that need some wheels to speed up the school run, the Familidoo is a good value buy. For more baby essentials, read our round-up of the best baby sleeping bags and blankets Voucher codes For the latest discounts on pushchairs and baby essentials, try the links below: Boden discount codes

Very discount codes

Boots discount codes

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.