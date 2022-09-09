Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With kids seemingly growing at the speed of light, their wardrobes are nearly always in need of a refresh – naturally this means that when it comes to gifting, you really can’t go wrong with some funky new clothes, trainers and accessories.

Whatever the occasion, one brand that is well worth a stop on your gifting quest is clothing and lifestyle label Arket. It’s all about minimalism while tapping into seasonal trends – case in point being that Insta-famous Breton jumper that was everywhere last autumn – but it’s also home to cool collections for little ones too.

Sweet and affordable across the board, the children and baby range offers something for both older children as well as toddlers and newborn tots. Shopping for picky little ones can be tricky at the best of times, but the expansive range is full of colour and fun which can offer inspiration.

With jeans, jumpers and jackets for layering through the cooler months, there’s also room for plenty of fun as well as function with funky spotty dotty leggings and fluffy bucket hats that are anything but boring – who knows, they might even get excited about wrapping up warm.

To save you scouring the high street for stuff that kids (and caregivers) will love to recieve, read on for all the snuggly socks, quilted jackets and ombre jumpers that we think deserve a second look.

Arket cotton jumper: £35, Independent.co.uk

Breton jumpers have been popping up all over the shop since going viral last autumn, and for good reason too. Preppy but casual, the almost nautical design could make a great lynchpin for little one’s autumnal wardrobe. This cotton jumper would look sweet with everything from faded blue jeans to a pair of linen trousers and beige culottes – bonus points for the non-itchy organic cotton material too.

Veja canary alveomesh kids’ trainers: £72, Independent.co.uk

From celebrity-approved shoe sensation Veja, these brightly coloured kids’ lace-ups are definately too cool for school. We also love that they’re more environmentally friendly than your average pair, made from recycled polyester, rice waste, sugar cane and recycled EVA (which is essentially a softer version of rubber). Described by the brand as lightweight and breathable with a flexible lining, these vibrant kicks sound like they win points for practicality too.

Arket neps wool jumper: £39, Independent.co.uk

A timeless design they’ll wear throughout this year’s chillier seasons, we think this navy wooly jumper is worth a second look. Endlessly verstaile in terms of outfit pairings with its navy hue, the jumper also sports a crew-neck style made from a soft wool and alpaca blend – it certainly looks cozy enough to see them through plenty of outdoor expeditions.

Arket pile beanie: £17, Independent.co.uk

With its sweet under-the-chin tye and verstaile colourway, this bonnet-esque beanie looks like it’s been plucked from another era, and we love that it’s made from recycled fibres for a more planet-friendly purchase. Veering away from bobble hats for something a little different, this is a snuggly looking purchase that little adventurers are sure to get plenty of wear out of in the coming months.

Arket alpaca blend cardigan: £39, Independent.co.uk

For kids whose favourite colour is purple, can you imagine anything better than this blueberry-hued cardi? While the purple colourway caught our eye, on closer look we were pleased to see that the materials include Responsible Wool Standard certified merino wool and recycled polyester made partially from recycled plastic bottles. A fun piece that’ll instantly brighten up their autumn wardrobe – we’re just wishing it came in an adult size.

Arket jersey leggings, set of 2: £19, Independent.co.uk

For the smallest tots who are new to the world, new parents and caregivers will really appreciate the everyday essentials when it comes to gifting. With both a spotty dotty and stripey version included in a pack, these sweet jersey leggings come in sizes for newborns up to the age of 22-months and, owing to their ​​organic cotton, we’d expect they’re just as snuggly and soft as they look.

Arket wool terry baby socks, 2 pairs: £15, Independent.co.uk

As presents go, new socks can get a bad rap – but with the cooler seasons coming up they’re not to be scoffed at. Made with a stretchy wool blend and available in either blue and grey or red and beige, the latter being our personal favourite, the lining inside these looks especially cozy. Available for newborns up to kids aged five, we’d imagine they’re great for chilly pram rides or keeping cozy on wintry evenings indoors.

Arket tapered stretch jeans: £35, Independent.co.uk

Trendy but wearable, you can’t go wrong with a trusty pair of jeans. These organic cotton jeans certainly look the part with their washed blue hue, silver button and tapered-leg, but they’re actually made with a stretchy cotton blend that’s better suited for little ones and their outdoor adventuring.

Building on the pair’s wearablity, the combination of snap button closure (as apposed to buttons that might be fiddly for little fingers) and the adjustable elastic waistband are a nice touch that make these a practical choice the kids will actually want to wear.

Arket quilted jacket: £39, Independent.co.uk

Getting the kids’ coats on can be hard enough, but this dusky pink padded jacket might just encourage picky youngsters to wrap up warm. Quilted jackets and accessories have been everywhere this year too, so with the silver buttons, large pockets and collarless silhouette this is a really smart piece that taps into this season’s trends. To top it all off the entire jackets is made using recycled polyester.

Arket corduroy jersey zip shirt: £29, Independent.co.uk

If we had to describe this shacket-esque shirt in one word it would be smart. The jersey material is described as stretchy – we’d expect this is much more adventure-ready than normal corduroy – and the otherwise simple design is topped off with chunky zip and pocket detailing, making this a nice option for kids after more “grown up” looking options.

Arket tulle skirt: £35, Independent.co.uk

Perfect for spinning and twirling, this magical frilly number looks straight out of a fairy tale. Falling in a classic A-line shape with an elasticated waist, the dainty tulle material looks just as fitting for park trips as it does special occasions, and is bound to fast become an enviable favourite they’ll wear on repeat. Lined with organic cotton it’s also made from recycled polyester using plastic waste which makes this a more conscientious choice too.

Arket pile bucket hat: £25, Independent.co.uk

Persuading little ones to wear their warmest hat might not be so tricky with this fluffy accessory. The the fun, fluffy silhouette of the bucket hat and the warmth of a winter hat offers the best of both worlds – not to mention they’re the coolest style of hat around. Made with a fuzzy recycled yarn to keep little heads toasty and warm, we think this makes a nice change from beanies and bobble hats and something both little ones and caregivers will love to recieve.

