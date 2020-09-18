8 best kids’ jackets for autumn that are waterproof, lightweight and insulated

Drizzle, downpours and crisp mornings… autumn’s weather is unpredictable to say the least.

But as we say goodbye to summer it certainly means it’s time to embrace layers – particularly when out facing the elements, whether that’s on the school run or for weekend exploring.

While the chill in the air will see you longing for another layer, it can be tricky getting your kids’ outfit right at this time of year, particularly for children as they can’t regulate their temperature quite as well as adults can.

We tested them in varying weather conditions, at the very minimum kids will be safe from a light shower. But some go far beyond that and are able to handle the roughest of downpours, after all this is Blighty.

We put them to the test against a range of categories across a typical week. Beyond being shower proof, at the top of the list is how comfortable they are to wear.

It’s tough enough to get children to layer up at the best of times, so when it comes to an autumn jacket, comfort’s hugely important.

We also looked at how lightweight they are, as it’s likely that they’ll be off and on again in a flash, so you don’t want anything too bulky or cumbersome. Detachable hoods, adjustable cuffs and hems can optimise wearability garnering points, but we also looked out for nice touches like name tags, reflective patches and handy pockets.

Fabrics also play a huge part in choosing the right jacket, we gave extra kudos for those that incorporated recycled materials into the mix. For younger children we also included some coats with playful features to encourage them to wrap up. And like every product, we of course also factored in value for money.

Like everything children wear, mess is inevitable, so all the jackets we have tested are safe to be popped in the wash, but always use a gentle cycle. We’d recommend always going a size up as a jacket is not a solitude product, so will almost always have something else on underneath it.

