11 best Eid gifts for your loved ones, from thoughtful to practical finds

Celebrate the festival following the month of Ramadan with our top picks

Sidra Imtiaz
Thursday 13 April 2023 11:12
We tried tech, beauty buys, fragrances and bespoke presents dedicated to the festival

We tried tech, beauty buys, fragrances and bespoke presents dedicated to the festival

(The Independent)

Eid-al-Fitr (the Festival of Breaking Fast) is an event that follows the Islamic month of Ramadan – which is observed by millions of Muslims around the world. The month of Ramadan, which takes place in the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar, involves fasting in daylight hours, increased worship and a focus on charity. Additionally, Ramadan revolves around community, reflection and quality time spent with loved ones.

Throughout the month, many Muslims will forgo their usual leisurely activities and replace these with visits to the mosque, or hosting and attending Iftars (evening meals consumed after the day-long fast) with other Muslims.

Following the 29 or 30 days of Ramadan, Eid is one of the most anticipated events in the Islamic calendar. Muslims celebrate Eid by dressing up in new clothes, visiting the mosque for morning prayers, hosting dinner parties where they can indulge in delicious food after fasting for a month, and exchanging gifts or money (known as Eidi) with loved ones.

Gift-giving on Eid has become more common in the past few years, but it can still be a challenge to find the perfect present. Unlike Christmas, it isn’t as simple as browsing stores piled high with various gift ideas for everyone – Eid in a non-Muslim country requires a little more creativity.

However, much to our excitement, we have found more and more brands are now launching dedicated Eid gifts around this time of year, and we’ve put together a list of our favourites.

Our criteria covered practicality, usability and thoughtfulness

(Sidra Imtiaz)

How we tested

For this article, we tried a range of different products, keeping in mind that you could be gifting a variety of age groups, genders and personality types. We looked for the best value for money, as well as practicality, useability and thoughtfulness. We asked fellow Muslims what gifts they’d like to receive for the occasion, as well as what they’d look to gift.

The best Eid gifts 2023 are:

  • Best overall – The Silsila Foods of the Final Prophet – a botanical print poster: £25, Thesilsila.com
  • Best beauty tool gift – ghd platinum+ black straighteners: £229, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best gift for him – Drowsy silk sleep mask: £60, Oliverbonas.com
  • Best gift for her – Bedfolk the women’s linen shirt: £75, Bedfolk.com

The Silsila Foods of the Final Prophet – a botanical print poster

  • Best: Overall

One of our favourite Islamic gifts is this Foods of the Final Prophet botanical print poster. Islamic artwork is a gift that we find is always appreciated, no matter who the recipient is. We first discovered this brand for its beautifully intricate nikkah-namas (Islamic legal marriage documents), but it has now expanded into artwork. Painted in watercolour by hand, this botanical print poster illustrates the blessed fruits of Islam, making it a thoughtful food-inspired gift following the 30 days of fasting in Ramadan. Available both in colour and black and white, we are sure it will uplift any kitchen.

Continue reading...

Nespresso vertuo pop

  • Best: For coffee-lovers

We love a practical and useful gift, and the Nespresso vertuo pop is exactly that. Nespresso’s smallest and lowest costing vertuo machine to date doesn’t compromise on power or quality, offering four different cup sizes without taking up too much kitchen space.

Coffee machines have always been a huge investment, and not something we’d ever have considered gifting for Eid before, but this machine is relatively affordable and makes for an exciting gift that goes beyond the predictable. We love the exciting colourways, and could think of a range of people in our lives who would love to receive this gadget.

Continue reading...

Diptyque l'eau papier eau de toilette 50ml

  • Best: Fragrance gift

Fragrances are a traditional gift, but it can often be hard to navigate the huge amount of options out there. This new offering from Diptyque is the brand’s first new fragrance since 2021, and a delightfully soft, wearable scent suitable for men and women. Often when a fragrance is marketed as unisex, it can be questionable whether this truly is the case, but for this scent, we can confirm it is, as both our tester and her husband have been reaching for the bottle regularly since receiving it. With subtle notes of wood, floral mimosa and white musk, we’ve yet to find someone who didn’t fall in love with this scent.

Continue reading...

ghd platinum+ black straighteners

  • Best: Beauty tool gift

Most women need a good pair of straighteners, and, despite the amount of brands out there, ghd continues to create some of the best on the market. Its platinum+ design can be used to straighten and curl hair with ease. It maintains an optimum styling temperature at all times, which reduces breakage and maintains healthier, stronger hair. The carefully constructed plates allow for full control when styling and glide without snagging on hair. All of the style, none of the damage – perfect for achieving that sleek look on Eid day.

Continue reading...

Drowsy silk sleep mask

  • Best: Gift for him

We found most of the men in our lives were insistent this was a frivolity they definitely didn’t need... until they tried it. In fact, during testing, we found it was more popular with men than women. This mask encases eyes in thick cushioned silk, blocking out light completely whilst muffling sound too. The Velcro strap allows for complete control over how tight and loose you’d like it – no more shifting sleep position to find your eye mask slipping down your face. Use it in bed, on flights and for the best Eid nap you’ll ever take.

Continue reading...

Bedfolk the women’s linen shirt

  • Best: Gift for her

The gift of pyjamas is one we always feel is a treat, no matter what the occasion is. This women’s linen shirt from Bedfolk goes beyond just sleepwear – designed to be worn both home and away, from bed to brunch and everywhere in between. Bedfolk has put its all into creating this shirt, which is made with 100 per cent linen and has been designed to be the optimum weight for comfort, a flattering shape and soft to the touch. The best part about linen? It gets better with every wash, so, it’s a gift that will be enjoyed for years to come.

Continue reading...

Sonos roam

  • Best: Tech gift

We all have those loved ones who, regardless of the occasion, will always want a tech gift. We recently bought the Sonos roam for such a person, and can confirm it was received with joy and excitement. The roam is a speaker with all of the audio technology Sonos is known for, packaged in a lightweight, portable speaker. It’s even waterproof, making it perfect for days out.

Continue reading...

Le Labo ambroxyde 17

  • Best: Candle

A Le Labo candle is, in our opinion, a fail-safe gift. The brand is known most prominently for its santal scent, which adorns homes and bodies across the globe, from London to New York. Although we too know the power of santal, we’ve fallen for the brand’s newest offering. Ambroxyde 17 is a close cousin of ‘another 13’ – another fragrance in the brand’s impressive roster, and one we consider to be santal’s cooler, underrated sister.

A woody combination of ambroxyde, musk and jasmine creates a unique, addictive scent. Although a steep price point, the scent of Le Labo candles carries their weight and leaves a lingering multi-layered scent that lasts long after they’ve been blown out. The candle can be personalised with the name of the recipient too.

Continue reading...

Hotel Chocolat patisserie sleekster with Eid sleeve

  • Best: Food gift

When it comes to chocolate, Hotel Chocolat is tried and trusted as having some of the best assortments. We love this patisserie sleekster, encased in the brand’s golden sleeve that reads ‘Eid Mubarak’. With an array of fillings inspired by desserts, from pecan pie to carrot cake, there’s something to tempt every taste bud in this box.

Continue reading...

Lush crescent moon

  • Best: Gift for less than £20

Brands that take the time to do their research and put in the work when it comes to Eid mean a lot to the Muslim consumer, and Lush has done exactly that. Created in collaboration with a Muslim focus group, the brand has launched a selection of limited-edition products to mark the holiday. Our favourite is this crescent moon gift set. Encased in colourful wrapping adorned with crescent moons, lanterns and flowers, the gift set includes sticky dates shower gel and the loved Lush dream cream. Dates are a fruit traditional to the Islamic faith and culture, particularly in Ramadan, they are eaten and gifted in abundance, being the choice of food for many Muslims upon breaking their fast. Taking this and creating a syrupy sweet and nourishing shower gel adds a thoughtful touch to the gift.

Continue reading...

The Body Shop countdown to Eid pop-up calendar

  • Best: Beauty gift

The Body Shop Eid and Ramadan gifts will always draw our attention, purely due to the fact it was one of the first major brands to take note of the occasion and speak to the Muslim consumer. We can remember seeing the Eid and Ramadan displays in the brand’s stores more than five years ago, and being appreciative of the attention to detail. We were therefore pleased that, once again this year, The Body Shop has launched a mindful gift in the form of its countdown to Eid pop-up calendar. This is a great one to gift now in the last days of Ramadan, with 11 treats to open in the lead up to Eid-al-Fitr. The crescent moon pop-up artwork on the box is so pretty, and it’s designed to be reusable, in line with The Body Shop’s sustainability initiatives.

Continue reading...

Verdict: Eid gifts

We think the Foods of the Final Prophet, a botanical print poster by Silsila is the overall best gift – delivering on value for money, sentiment and wide appeal. We don’t know any Muslim that wouldn’t be happy to receive this for Eid, and if you’re unsure on what to buy, it’s a sure winner.

We also love the Nespresso machine for the excitement we know the recipient will feel upon opening it, and the Drowsy eye mask for taking us by surprise with just how much it impressed the men in our lives. As always, the brands that take Muslim consumers into consideration and create bespoke products – such as Lush, The Body Shop and Hotel Chocolat – are always worthy of spending money on, in our opinion.

If you need more gift inspiration, here’s our guide to the best online jewellery shops

