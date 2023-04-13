Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eid-al-Fitr (the Festival of Breaking Fast) is an event that follows the Islamic month of Ramadan – which is observed by millions of Muslims around the world. The month of Ramadan, which takes place in the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar, involves fasting in daylight hours, increased worship and a focus on charity. Additionally, Ramadan revolves around community, reflection and quality time spent with loved ones.

Throughout the month, many Muslims will forgo their usual leisurely activities and replace these with visits to the mosque, or hosting and attending Iftars (evening meals consumed after the day-long fast) with other Muslims.

Following the 29 or 30 days of Ramadan, Eid is one of the most anticipated events in the Islamic calendar. Muslims celebrate Eid by dressing up in new clothes, visiting the mosque for morning prayers, hosting dinner parties where they can indulge in delicious food after fasting for a month, and exchanging gifts or money (known as Eidi) with loved ones.

Gift-giving on Eid has become more common in the past few years, but it can still be a challenge to find the perfect present. Unlike Christmas, it isn’t as simple as browsing stores piled high with various gift ideas for everyone – Eid in a non-Muslim country requires a little more creativity.

However, much to our excitement, we have found more and more brands are now launching dedicated Eid gifts around this time of year, and we’ve put together a list of our favourites.

How we tested

For this article, we tried a range of different products, keeping in mind that you could be gifting a variety of age groups, genders and personality types. We looked for the best value for money, as well as practicality, useability and thoughtfulness. We asked fellow Muslims what gifts they’d like to receive for the occasion, as well as what they’d look to gift.

The best Eid gifts 2023 are: