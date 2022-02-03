Star signs, zodiacs and horoscopes may fill you with glee – linking personality traits and quirks to birthdays can help us make sense of who we are and why, guide us to make certain decisions and even dictate who we fall in love with. Or, they may fill you with dread and the difference between a Cancer and a Capricorn will forever be a question you never need the answer to.

Either way, the interest in star signs is booming, and if you’re in need of gift inspiration, it may not be the worst place to start. Of course, no two people are alike purely because of the time they were born, but, with subtle character traits, strengths, weaknesses and even lucky gemstones and colours all spelt out, we’ve found it to be a great springboard for gift ideas for even the most difficult of recipients.

Anyone whose birthday falls between 19 February and 20 March is a Pisces, and you may be familiar with the star sign of two fish swimming in opposite directions. After researching far and wide to learn as much as we could about this dynamic group, this is what we found.

Pisces struggle separating fantasy and reality, known to be dreamers and creatives, they can slot into any surrounding bringing compassion and laughter wherever they go. Lovers of music and romance, as well as sleeping and being alone, a Pisces is gentle, wise, imaginative and intuitive, but these emotions can sometimes weigh them down.

Taking all of this into consideration, alongside birthstones, favourite colours and the draw of the sea, we’ve rounded up everything from sea salt scrubs to scrapbook art for the ultimate Pisces gift guide, with ideas from some of our favourite retailers and independent brands we think you’ll love.

How we tested

Unlike most of our reviews here at IndyBest, where we can compare the sound quality of headphones or the fluffiness of a pillow, all of these gift items are so unique no two can be directly compared.

So, instead of rating the products against each other, we assessed each gift on its individual quality, affordability, and ideal recipient. Of course, each product was tested in the best way for that piece, the candle was burned, the scarf knitted and the gin happily tasted – it’s like Christmas all over again for our Pisces tester.

The little chakra bag Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Wellness, yoga and spirituality have all gained traction over the last couple of years with huge numbers of people now taking an interest in keeping the body, mind and soul healthy. But, whether your gift recipient is far into their spiritual practice, just starting, or has always shown an interest in that kind of world, then this little chakra bag could be the perfect gift. Far from the usual candles, chocolates and wine they will probably receive from everyone else, this chakra kit contains an essential oil, small incense stick and holder, a crystal and an infographic card all corresponding to each individual chakra. Pisces are connected to the sacral chakra, although all kits are available on the site. And, even better, each kit comes with a one-to-one online yoga chakra session with Sarah, founder of Love Your Yoga, who will take them through the practice step by step. Our reviewer couldn’t recommend this enough for a truly unique gift. Buy now £ 32 , Loveyouryoga.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Twenty Two Kisses Pisces candle zodiac gift in sea breeze,180ml Best: Fail-safe gift Rating: 9/10 It’s hard to go wrong when it comes to gifting candles. And unlike regular store-bought versions, this hand-made option from Twenty Two Kisses enables the fail-safe gift to be personalised with names, messages and star signs. Taking the Pisces theme one step further, we tested the scent sea breeze with notes of lemon, bergamot, orange, eucalyptus, cedar and musk, and were impressed by the strength of the aroma. Promising a burn time of 25 hours for the larger size, 180ml, it’s definitely worth the extra pound. Buy now £ 15 , Twentytwokisses.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mirabelle Jewellery raw aquamarine pendant on biba chain Best: Jewellery gift Rating: 9/10 Aquamarine is the Pisces birthstone, often associated with luck, healing and emotional clarity. Referenced in Greek mythology as the treasures of sirens (mermaid-like creatures) and known as the gemstone of the ocean, endless stories can be read about the semi-precious gem. Left in its raw, uncut state, this Mirabelle pendant is bang on trend and perfect for those looking to gift a little bit of luxury. The pendant falls just at the centre of the breastbone on a long chain meaning it can be worn alone or layered with the lucky recipient’s other necklaces. Buy now £ 60 , Mirabellejewellery.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Tropic Skincare ocean dive pore-clearing serum Best: For skincare fanatics Rating: 8/10 Tropic Skincare is well-known among skincare fanatics, making waves in the clean skincare market with sustainably sourced, cruelty-free and natural ingredients. Made with the natural exfoliant marine fulvic acid, blemish-fighting salicylic acid and antioxidant blue algae, our reviewer was pretty impressed with this ocean dive pore-clearing serum. The lightweight serum can be easily applied with the bamboo buds it comes with or regular cotton pads, to help keep a clear complexion, and it even minimized small blemishes for our tester. Even better, 10 per cent of profits from this product go to the Reef Restoration Foundation in Cairns, Australia, helping to grow coral nurseries regenerating the Great Barrier Reef. But, it’s recommended that anyone with sensitive or dry skin doesn’t use it on those areas. Read our round-up of the best Tropic skincare products Buy now £ 42 , Tropicskincare.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Extraordinary Things to Cut Out and Collage’ by Maria Rivans, published by Laurence King Publishing Best: For artists Rating: 9/10 Pisces are known to be creative, and whether your gift recipient is an artist in their day job, a weekend painter, or just looking for a new hobby, this collage book could be a great option. Scrapbook-style collage artist, Maria Rivans, has created this fantasy-filled book full of collaging how-to’s and cuttable figures and landscapes to kickstart an art obsession. Our reviewer, although a Pisces, is no natural artist but had hours of fun cutting and sticking, making creations they never imagined they could. Buy now £ 11.99 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sheep Inc. hoodie Best: For sustainable fashion fans Rating: 8/10 If you’re looking for a gift for someone fed up with the seemingly never-ending fast-fashion cycle, clothing may not be the first thing that springs to mind. But, knitwear brand Sheep Inc. may be the solution. A carbon negative fashion brand with products that last a lifetime from a traceable supply chain, our reviewer was blown away with this hoodie. Thanks to a small bead with a scannable QR code, each jumper can be traced back to the farm it came from, the sheep that provided the wool and where the yarn was spun, cleaned and sewn together. We chose the colourway aqua green in keeping with the Piscean sea theme, but there’s a whole range of colours that we’re sure your lucky recipient will love. Buy now £ 150 , Sheepinc.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Soak Sunday rose utopia botanical body scrub Best: For bath lovers Rating: 7/10 Made with 98 per cent natural ingredients, this Soak Sunday body scrub is much gentler than regular scrubs. Designed to be used twice a week to improve circulation, ease achy muscles and gently exfoliate the skin, it gently buffs without any scratchiness. Ingredients such as rose petals, lavender, jasmine and sage oil create an at-home spa experience relaxing the body as well as the mind, making it the perfect addition to an evening bath. Buy now £ 16 , Soaksunday.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bloom & Wild jasmine plant Best: For the green-fingered Rating: 8/10 One of the flowers often associated with Pisceans, a jasmine plant, can make a great gift for those who are impossible to buy for. Appealing to their sweet and gentle nature, the soft aroma and small flowers create a relaxing environment and work with almost any space. Our reviewer was quite taken with this Bloom & Wild one thanks to its circular shape and ceramic pot. And with the ability to add on chocolates, candles and a card, it’s one of the easiest gifts to send to those you won’t see on their birthday. Buy now £ 38 , Bloomandwild.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wolf & Badger Jessica Russell Flint W for waves silk eye mask Best: For a little bit of luxury Rating: 9/10 Another fail-safe gift we think anyone would be happy to receive is a silk eye mask. Wolf and Badger stock a great range of independent retailers, and these eye masks from Jessica Russell Flint, grandaughter of famous watercolour artist Sir William Russell Flint, are a great example of small business gems. The silky softness and near blackout coverage really impressed our reviewer, and whether you’re after a print with your recipients initial, or this sea-themed wave print, we’re sure they’ll love it. Buy now £ 38 , Wolfandbadger.com Pacifica sea foam complete face wash Best: Small treat Rating: 8/10 A face wash may not be the most extravagant of gifts, but it is a necessity that you know will get used. Adding a gift-worthy twist to your standard cleanser, this Pacifica sea foam face wash not only looks beautiful in the bathroom cupboard but also smells like a tropical smoothie. Coconut water and sea algae act as core ingredients in the vegan, cruelty-free wash. Our reviewer was impressed at the gentleness of the wash and that it can remove make-up and tone at the same time, leaving you with clean, soft skin without any dryness. Buy now £ 14 , Cultbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Urbanista Miami headphones in teal Best: For music lovers Rating: 8/10 Pisces are known music lovers, and these Urbanista Miami headphones are a favourite here at IndyBest. Named best for a pop of colour in our wireless headphones round-up, the teal colourway worked perfectly for this Pisces gift guide. One of the most comfortable pairs of headphones our reviewer has ever tried, the sound quality, comfort and battery life really wowed. The active noise cancelling wasn’t perfect, but outside voices were significantly reduced. Buy now £ 129 , Urbanista.com The Isle of Wight Distillery mermaid gin Best: For gin fans Rating: 9/10 Alcohol is another easy gift for those who really don’t know what to buy. Safer than wine, without the question of red or white, dry or sweet, or even vintage, gin is a bit more straightforward. And this Mermaid Gin from the only distillery on the Isle of Wight is an excellent option for a Pisces. Inspired by the lead botanical rock samphire, locally named “mermaid’s kiss”, the small-batch dry gin goes straight from beach to bottle. The distillery also works with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight wildlife trust to protect the island’s seagrass meadows and have partnered with With One Seed to support local environments. They also do an incredible salt vodka (£39.90, Isleofwightdistillery.com) our tester was equally as keen on. Buy now £ 39.90 , Isleofwightdistillery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Spa Technologies UK hydrating laminaria oil Best: For an at-home spa Rating: 9/10 To give the gift of a spa-like experience, this laminaria body and hair oil fits the bill. Made with 100 per cent pure seaweed extract and essential oils of Ylang Ylang and bitter orange, the smell instantly reminded our tester of the often costly spa treatment oils. Vegan, cruelty-free, and specially designed to soothe sunburn, dry skin and conditions such as eczema and psoriasis, everyone could benefit from this soothing oil. Buy now £ 28 , Veganbeauty.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Papier marble sea wellness journal Best: For dreamers Rating: 7/10 They say that Pisces have a hard time distinguishing between fantasy and reality, and our Pisces tester did admit to being a daydreamer. This wellness journal should help keep them on track, prompting them to start the day with an intention, monitor sleep and dreams, as well as plan meals, activities and self-care routines. All Papier products we’ve tested so far have been of great quality, and of course, this is no exception. Buy now £ 24.99 , Papier.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Wool and the Gang Smith scarf beginner knitters set Best: For creatives Rating: 9/10 We’ve already mentioned the creative nature of Pisceans, and if collage art (£11.99, Amazon.co.uk) maybe wasn’t the ideal gift you had in mind, then hopefully this Wool and The Gang beginner scarf knitting kit is. Complete with three balls of yarn, 60 per cent merino and 40 per cent alpaca, knitting needles, pattern, an instruction booklet and a sewing needle, this one handy kit has everything needed to start knitting. Our tester had never knitted before, and had great fun working on this new challenge. The instructions are straightforward enough to follow, and the wool and needles seem like a great quality. The scarf we made may not be shop stock standard, but it was a great new hobby to pick up. Buy now £ 41 , Woolandthegang.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

